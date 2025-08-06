Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage policies related to MoMo e-wallet and payment gateway services, ensuring compliance with current regulations;

• Collaborate with relevant departments to establish regulations for the e-wallet, such as transaction limits, wallet policies, and product/service rules, ensuring alignment with the State Bank of Vietnam's and international organizations' requirements;

• Assess risks associated with existing and upcoming product/service workflows, proposing control measures to mitigate these risks;

• Analyze data and user behavior to identify and assess unusual trends, recommending solutions to minimize the risk of customer fund losses while maintaining a seamless user experience;

• Propose and develop appropriate policies based on customer needs and feedback from relevant units;

• Perform other related tasks as assigned by the unit or department head;

• Continuously develop, manage, and improve policies and regulations to reduce fraud and risks in e-wallet transactions, international card transactions, banking funds, promotional programs, etc;

• Create fraud and risk prevention policies for the MoMo e-wallet in compliance with guidelines from payment organizations (e.g., banks, Cybersource, international card networks);

• Collaborate with other departments to design and monitor risk and fraud management tools for the MoMo system;

• Coordinate with relevant teams to address incidents related to risks and fraud; Periodically review fraud and risk-related policies to ensure their validity and relevance;