Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and manage policies related to MoMo e-wallet and payment gateway services, ensuring compliance with current regulations;
• Collaborate with relevant departments to establish regulations for the e-wallet, such as transaction limits, wallet policies, and product/service rules, ensuring alignment with the State Bank of Vietnam's and international organizations' requirements;
• Assess risks associated with existing and upcoming product/service workflows, proposing control measures to mitigate these risks;
• Analyze data and user behavior to identify and assess unusual trends, recommending solutions to minimize the risk of customer fund losses while maintaining a seamless user experience;
• Propose and develop appropriate policies based on customer needs and feedback from relevant units;
• Perform other related tasks as assigned by the unit or department head;
• Continuously develop, manage, and improve policies and regulations to reduce fraud and risks in e-wallet transactions, international card transactions, banking funds, promotional programs, etc;
• Create fraud and risk prevention policies for the MoMo e-wallet in compliance with guidelines from payment organizations (e.g., banks, Cybersource, international card networks);
• Collaborate with other departments to design and monitor risk and fraud management tools for the MoMo system;
• Coordinate with relevant teams to address incidents related to risks and fraud; Periodically review fraud and risk-related policies to ensure their validity and relevance;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Insurance & Healthcare Leave & Holidays Meals – Allowances – Other Benefits Training & Career Development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
