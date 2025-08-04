Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

• Conduct Actuarial related consulting work within the life insurance sector including but not limited to evaluating effectiveness of controls of the valuation process, reviewing the experience studies and reasonableness of assumptions, assessing the adequacy of reserves against the statutory requirements

• Conduct due diligence project to review the Traditional Embedded Value (TEV) of life insurance client by building a simplified EV model to forecast the future EV for capital injection purpose

• Review Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) for life insurance client

• Review actuarial valuation process for life insurer client

• Support IFRS 17 implementations, covering financial impact assessments, preparation of methodology papers and supporting clients with actuarial system calculation setup

• Assist in Business development: supporting Partners/ Directors in Business development; pro-actively managing client relationships, respond to client queries in an effective and timely manner

• Address any knowledge gaps through learning and adaptation as appropriate

• Contribute to continuous team improvement