Tuyển Business Intelligence ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 901, Block B, Waseco Building, No. 10 Phổ Quang Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD
As a C++ Developer, you will be responsible for:
• Analyzing requirements and designing technical solutions.
• Writing technical specifications and system architecture documents based on input from the PM or customer.
• Developing robust and maintainable C++ code for various platforms.
• Performing unit tests and debugging to ensure high code quality.
• Investigating issues and proposing effective solutions.
• Collaborating with team members to continuously improve development processes.
• Driving technical innovation and process improvement within the team.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must-have:
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field.
• At least 1 year of experience in C++ application development.
Tại ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
