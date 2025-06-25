Tuyển Business Intelligence ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD

Mức lương 500 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Room 901, Block B, Waseco Building, No. 10 Phổ Quang Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD

As a C++ Developer, you will be responsible for:

• Analyzing requirements and designing technical solutions.

• Writing technical specifications and system architecture documents based on input from the PM or customer.

• Developing robust and maintainable C++ code for various platforms.

• Performing unit tests and debugging to ensure high code quality.

• Investigating issues and proposing effective solutions.

• Collaborating with team members to continuously improve development processes.

• Driving technical innovation and process improvement within the team.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

 Your Skills and Experience

Must-have:

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field.

• At least 1 year of experience in C++ application development.

Tại ARIS Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

