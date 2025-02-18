Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Nghệ An: - F1/2T và F1/2T1 đường Vĩnh Lộc, Ấp 6C, Xã Vĩnh Lộc A,Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Vĩnh Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu

Marketing

1. Develop Brand Awareness to reach vulnerable populations

Recommend a targeted communication Digital to boost awareness to vulnerable people.

Implement Social Media strategy and plan on FB and Zalo, develop engaging contents to target vulnerable audiences (FB groups, etc...).

Define clear vulnerable populations to target through key partnerships.

Conduct targeted offline communication with right partners to boost. awareness to vulnerable populations (waste pickers, street vendors, Grab Drivers, workers unions, etc...).

2. Implement Social projects to even more vulnerable people

Poor List program

HCMC Culture Department program

Water in School program

3. Managing our different events with our BTB team

Strategy (Optional)

Understand usage of vulnerable targets, & analyze competition and market trends spending extensive time on the field with our resellers and end-consumers to understand their profiles, daily lives, pain points and aspirations.

Contribute to build a relevant strategy to grow business and impact and participate to the construction of the Sales and Marketing plan with the Managing Team for 2025-2026.

Monitor our actions (implement and follow relevant ROI and KPIs)

Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or undergraduate student preferably in Marketing, Digital technologies, or business administration in or similar relevant field from a ranking university.

Proactive and problem-solving skills attitude to suggest improvements and new ideas.

Understand marketing success is linked to excellent execution: operational, pragmatic, and hands-on mindset.

Not afraid by field action: truth & solutions are always coming from there

Team player, great interpersonal and communication skills

Capacity to work in an international context, and with a variety of stakeholders

Strong interest in sustainable development and social impact topics

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location: F1/2T and F1/2T1 Vinh Loc Street, Hamlet 6C, Vinh Loc A Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Start of the internship: February 2024

Duration of the internship/job: to be discussed, 6 months minimum to 12 months

Gratification included: 6 million VND per month according to experience.

Reporting: directly to Senior Marketing and GM of Owe Water

Start date: ASAP

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin