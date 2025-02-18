Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Mức lương
Từ 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nghệ An:

- F1/2T và F1/2T1 đường Vĩnh Lộc, Ấp 6C, Xã Vĩnh Lộc A,Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Vĩnh Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu

Marketing
1. Develop Brand Awareness to reach vulnerable populations
Recommend a targeted communication Digital to boost awareness to vulnerable people.
Implement Social Media strategy and plan on FB and Zalo, develop engaging contents to target vulnerable audiences (FB groups, etc...).
Define clear vulnerable populations to target through key partnerships.
Conduct targeted offline communication with right partners to boost. awareness to vulnerable populations (waste pickers, street vendors, Grab Drivers, workers unions, etc...).
2. Implement Social projects to even more vulnerable people
Poor List program
HCMC Culture Department program
Water in School program
3. Managing our different events with our BTB team
Strategy (Optional)
Understand usage of vulnerable targets, & analyze competition and market trends spending extensive time on the field with our resellers and end-consumers to understand their profiles, daily lives, pain points and aspirations.
Contribute to build a relevant strategy to grow business and impact and participate to the construction of the Sales and Marketing plan with the Managing Team for 2025-2026.
Monitor our actions (implement and follow relevant ROI and KPIs)

Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or undergraduate student preferably in Marketing, Digital technologies, or business administration in or similar relevant field from a ranking university.
Proactive and problem-solving skills attitude to suggest improvements and new ideas.
Understand marketing success is linked to excellent execution: operational, pragmatic, and hands-on mindset.
Not afraid by field action: truth & solutions are always coming from there
Team player, great interpersonal and communication skills
Capacity to work in an international context, and with a variety of stakeholders
Strong interest in sustainable development and social impact topics

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location: F1/2T and F1/2T1 Vinh Loc Street, Hamlet 6C, Vinh Loc A Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Start of the internship: February 2024
Duration of the internship/job: to be discussed, 6 months minimum to 12 months
Gratification included: 6 million VND per month according to experience.
Reporting: directly to Senior Marketing and GM of Owe Water
Start date: ASAP

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F1/2T và F1/2T1 đường Vĩnh Lộc, Ấp 6C, Xã Vĩnh Lộc A, Huyện Bình Chánh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

