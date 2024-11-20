Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design UI graphics (60 - 70%) and develop HTML web page (30 – 40%).

Create sketches and UI layouts; use design software.

Propose UX plans for seamless experiences.

Research interfaces to improve usability.

Collect feedback and optimize products.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-7 years of experience in related work.

Proficient in design tools (Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, XD).

Proficient with HTML/CSS.

Intermediate English communication (sometimes communicate with Korean director).

Knowledge of design standards and trends.

Strong aesthetics and UI design skills.

Bachelor's Degree in Design, Graphic Arts or relevant fields.

Preference

Experience in marketing, especially digital marketing.

Data analysis skills and creativity.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement

Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law

Competitive salary, salary review once a year

13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus (based on company’s performance)

Workplace Happiness

Company trip, YEP and internal events, gifts on special occasion

Well-equipped with working equipment

Welcome kit, brand-new & modern office with good facilities

12-day annual leave and 90-min menstrual leave for women

Global and professional working environment

Dedicated milestones & recognition with company growth & success

