Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design UI graphics (60 - 70%) and develop HTML web page (30 – 40%).
Create sketches and UI layouts; use design software.
Propose UX plans for seamless experiences.
Research interfaces to improve usability.
Collect feedback and optimize products.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-7 years of experience in related work.
Proficient in design tools (Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, XD).
Proficient with HTML/CSS.
Intermediate English communication (sometimes communicate with Korean director).
Knowledge of design standards and trends.
Strong aesthetics and UI design skills.
Bachelor's Degree in Design, Graphic Arts or relevant fields.
Preference
Experience in marketing, especially digital marketing.
Data analysis skills and creativity.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law
Competitive salary, salary review once a year
13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus (based on company’s performance)
Workplace Happiness
Company trip, YEP and internal events, gifts on special occasion
Well-equipped with working equipment
Welcome kit, brand-new & modern office with good facilities
12-day annual leave and 90-min menstrual leave for women
Global and professional working environment
Dedicated milestones & recognition with company growth & success

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F14, AP Tower, 518B Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 21, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

