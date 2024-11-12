Tuyển Content Marketing VASCARA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VASCARA GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
VASCARA GROUP

Content Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại VASCARA GROUP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 96 Cao Thắng, Phường 4, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

· Developing and implementing communication plans to establish, maintain, and develop public relations and media relationships (Press, KOLs, Influencers...).
· Creating and executing monthly content plans & performance plans for digital channels (Facebook, Website, Instagram, Tiktok...) regarding products and new collections based on business and brand objectives.
· Creating ideas for image and video content for communication channels (Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube...) suitable for the brand and target customers.
· Handling content-related tasks, ensuring consistent content across all channels that meet the requirement of the brand and target customers.
· Supervising the filming and editing of fashion videos/live streams on social media using specialized software for the responsible communication channels.
· Monitoring and updating the performance of communication channels (Fanpage, Website, Instagram, Tiktok, Influencers...) regarding the posting of information.
· Conducting sponsorship and event activities involving the company or BOD, negotiating and securing appropriate benefits for the company.
· Supporting communication tasks related to: writing PR articles, drafting press releases, organizing press conferences to introduce the brand, posting on internal media sites, sending brand updates to partners...
· Supervising and coordinating with related departments for responsible projects.
· Collecting and analyzing data to generate reports as required, aiming to improve the quality of content on the responsible social media channels.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar position.
· Bachelor's degree in Economics, Marketing, or Journalism - Communication - PR.
· Preference for candidates with experience in THE FASHION INDUSTRY
· Strong management and organizational skills.
· Good writing/editing skills.
· Understanding of communication activities for branding and new product launches.
· Creativity with knowledge of products, imagery, and display at points of sale.
· Having relationships with press, KOLs, KOCs is an advantage.
· Timely reporting of any arising incidents to the leadership.

Tại VASCARA GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương tháng 13
Thưởng hiệu quả công việc thưởng các ngày lễ tết trong năm
Tham gia đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT
Du lịch, khám sức khỏe định kỳ hằng năm
Hưởng các chế độ về sinh nhật, cưới hỏi, ốm đau thai sản
Mua sản phẩm theo chính sách ưu tiên của NV công ty
Số ngày phép nghỉ trong năm: 16 ngày
Xét tăng lương định kỳ hằng năm.
Được công ty đào tạo và gửi đi đào tạo về chuyên môn.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VASCARA GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VASCARA GROUP

VASCARA GROUP

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 4 Tòa nhà ACM, số 96 Cao Thắng, P. 4, Q. 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

