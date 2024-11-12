Tuyển Content Marketing VASCARA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

· Developing and implementing communication plans to establish, maintain, and develop public relations and media relationships (Press, KOLs, Influencers...).

· Creating and executing monthly content plans & performance plans for digital channels (Facebook, Website, Instagram, Tiktok...) regarding products and new collections based on business and brand objectives.

· Creating ideas for image and video content for communication channels (Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube...) suitable for the brand and target customers.

· Handling content-related tasks, ensuring consistent content across all channels that meet the requirement of the brand and target customers.

· Supervising the filming and editing of fashion videos/live streams on social media using specialized software for the responsible communication channels.

· Monitoring and updating the performance of communication channels (Fanpage, Website, Instagram, Tiktok, Influencers...) regarding the posting of information.

· Conducting sponsorship and event activities involving the company or BOD, negotiating and securing appropriate benefits for the company.

· Supporting communication tasks related to: writing PR articles, drafting press releases, organizing press conferences to introduce the brand, posting on internal media sites, sending brand updates to partners...

· Supervising and coordinating with related departments for responsible projects.

· Collecting and analyzing data to generate reports as required, aiming to improve the quality of content on the responsible social media channels.