Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Learn business with procedure and practice them in daily working shift

Receive customer issue/request, reply/solve them quickly and exactly

Ensure issue/request to be closed correctly with customer’s confirmation

Use dedicated tools in working (receiving tickets, update status and information)

Work in shifts, on weekend or holiday with full benefits according to Labor Code

Communicate with customer to inform job status as well as to discuss in needed case.

Follow the direction of Leader or Line manager

Guide and follow junior operator to handle tasks in working shift.

Report to Leader or Line Manager

Graduated from College or University

Japanese (language) skill equivalent to N2 or above

English skill in basic level

Has logical thinking

Good working attitude

Good communication skill

Conduct request/process in the customers’ instruction guidebook exactly

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation

Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review

Premium Healthcare Package for family

16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown

Language allowance (English or Japanese)

Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)

Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )

Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)

Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

