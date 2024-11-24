Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương 14 - 24 Triệu
Learn business with procedure and practice them in daily working shift
Receive customer issue/request, reply/solve them quickly and exactly
Ensure issue/request to be closed correctly with customer’s confirmation
Use dedicated tools in working (receiving tickets, update status and information)
Work in shifts, on weekend or holiday with full benefits according to Labor Code
Communicate with customer to inform job status as well as to discuss in needed case.
Follow the direction of Leader or Line manager
Guide and follow junior operator to handle tasks in working shift.
Report to Leader or Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 14 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Japanese (language) skill equivalent to N2 or above
English skill in basic level
Has logical thinking
Good working attitude
Good communication skill
Conduct request/process in the customers’ instruction guidebook exactly
Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review
Premium Healthcare Package for family
16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown
Language allowance (English or Japanese)
Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)
Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )
Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)
Long-term multi-career roadmap
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
