Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 24 Triệu

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công nghệ thông tin khác

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
14 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương 14 - 24 Triệu

Learn business with procedure and practice them in daily working shift
Receive customer issue/request, reply/solve them quickly and exactly
Ensure issue/request to be closed correctly with customer’s confirmation
Use dedicated tools in working (receiving tickets, update status and information)
Work in shifts, on weekend or holiday with full benefits according to Labor Code
Communicate with customer to inform job status as well as to discuss in needed case.
Follow the direction of Leader or Line manager
Guide and follow junior operator to handle tasks in working shift.
Report to Leader or Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 14 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University
Japanese (language) skill equivalent to N2 or above
English skill in basic level
Has logical thinking
Good working attitude
Good communication skill
Conduct request/process in the customers’ instruction guidebook exactly

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation
Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review
Premium Healthcare Package for family
16 annual leave days per year & 2 more day off on Company Annual Shutdown
Language allowance (English or Japanese)
Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)
Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )
Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)
Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. 202, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

