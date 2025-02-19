Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITAL POWER MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 70 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Competitive Salary 5 working days/ week, Mon - Fri Provided with a Mac book/Dell/Computer Monitor Attractive benefits for team activities (team building, team outing, Happy Hour..) Comfortable work space and friendly colleagues

Job Description

Manage Delivery activities, including planning, recruiting, training, managing implementation software (Freshdesk, DeliveryHub, Google Site Delivery…), monitoring and improving performance/quality assurance, and development.

Manage and/or participate in the client delivery process, taking on project management roles, tracking progress, resolving issues, and working between the Delivery department and clients to minimize risks.

Provide professional, efficient, personalized Delivery services and ensure issues are resolved promptly for both internal and external clients.

Develop and enhance the Customer Support Procedure, including the ability to design automation processes and tools such as digital assistants, chatbots, virtual support systems via tickets, and optimizing and managing equipment related to each partner project.

Ensure that User Guides, Product Training Materials, and Delivery System Documentation are always up to date.

Engage in understanding the needs of project partners and conduct surveys, allocating personnel for product training tasks for distributors/agencies/schools in phases.

Maintain a deep understanding of the product, aligning key product features and functionalities with specific customer needs.

Collaborate with the Business Development, Program, and Technical Teams to implement products, contributing to the development of products or features suitable for the market to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Compile and analyze data, create reports and plans related to projects. Monitor, respond to, and propose continuous feedback from clients to analyze and report product/platform usage based on customer data, subsequently recommending strategies to aid in customer retention and expansion of products related to market demand.

Develop and set up training product launches at workshops for potential customers to identify customer needs. Conduct workshops and training sessions aligned with customer objectives (through direct interactions, webinars, and events…) to ensure effective usage guidance for customers.

Manage, recruit, coach, and train team members and conduct regular performance evaluations.

Position Requirements

At least 5 years of experience in IT and Customer Service.

Previous experience in Delivery Management/Service Management/Customer Support roles.

Experience with CRM management tools, IT Operations, Google Data Studio, and other Customer Support tools, as well as all other smart technology tools that can add value to the CS function.

Experience in hardware, infrastructure, and software setup.

Proven experience and capability in project management, data analysis, and reporting.

Proven ability in solution-focused problem solving, and experience in handling and managing Service Desk requests.

Strategic thinking, influencing skills, and team coaching abilities.

Strong communication, negotiation, attention to detail, and ability to seek viable solutions to complex situations.

Preferred experience working in a company with cross-functional departments.

Preferred knowledge of Education and Educational Technology.

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: 50 - 70 triệu VND

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

