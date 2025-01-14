Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

DAY-TO-DAY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Training Program Designer (Junior or Associate Level), you will play a pivotal role in creating customized content for our training programs. Your responsibilities include:

Training Program Designer (Junior or Associate Level)

Offline course

Design customized training programs and materials to meet corporate client needs.

Develop and edit engaging training content with clarity and precision.

Support course delivery as a teaching assistant, assisting instructors during sessions.

Online course

Collaborate with subject matter experts to create accurate, high-quality content aligned with learning goals

Manage eLearning platforms.

Conduct progress reports to evaluate training effectiveness and learner engagement.

Conduct research to stay updated on learning trends and best practices.

Manage multiple projects and adapt to new challenges as they arise.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT YOU BRING TO THE TEAM

Over 1 years of experience in corporate training design or training content development.

Exceptional writing skills with a passion for creating impactful training materials.

Strong multitasking ability, with a can-do attitude and willingness to tackle any challenge.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Vietnamese, with proficiency in English being a plus.

BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Experience working with educational institutions, training companies, or EdTech platforms.

Knowledge of instructional design principles or experience working alongside instructional designers.

Proficiency in content management systems or eLearning tools (e.g., Articulate Storyline, Adobe Captivate).

Background in visual content creation or familiarity with design tools

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS

Competitive salary

Medical Insurance

Paid annual leave

Professional, fun and exciting work environment with many opportunities to learn and expand your skill set

We are a start-up family. This means everybody wears many hats and is able to learn many things within a short amount of time. To be able to do more and learn more you will be working outside of normal working hours. Weekends may be required on a project-to-project basis.

Are you ready to be the ray of sunshine to millions of people? Send us your CV.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE

