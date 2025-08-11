Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. JOB PURPOSE

To provide technical support to BASIN project in the areas of Inclusive Market Systems Development (iMSD) for the selected on-farm and off-farm commodities, linking farmers to sustainable markets, liaising with value chain actors and supporters, and exploring opportunities for value addition to improve the well-being of children. H/she will work with Project team members and other collaborating project partners and community stakeholders to ensure project objectives are achieved.

III. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Project Planning and Implementation- Work closely with regional technical experts and WVIV’s Livelihood Technical Program manager/ specialist to:

• Undertake technical responsibility to BASIN Project on inclusive market systems development.

• Guide project team and local partners on mapping and connecting smallholder farmers for a profitable, effective, commercial agriculture.

• Responsible for project annual budget preparation or request’s submission with inputs on inclusive market systems related activities.

• Work closely with team members, key partners and build their capacities on integrated market-driven approaches and support them to identify opportunities for replication and scale-up.

• Develop or provide inputs into relevant training materials, manuals related to on-farm/ off-farm marketing; co-operative/collective group management, value chain analysis, value chain development planning and upgrading.