Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

World Vision Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/08/2025
World Vision Vietnam

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại World Vision Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- An Giang: Vinh Thuan commune and U Minh Thuong commune, Huyện Văn Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. JOB PURPOSE
To provide technical support to BASIN project in the areas of Inclusive Market Systems Development (iMSD) for the selected on-farm and off-farm commodities, linking farmers to sustainable markets, liaising with value chain actors and supporters, and exploring opportunities for value addition to improve the well-being of children. H/she will work with Project team members and other collaborating project partners and community stakeholders to ensure project objectives are achieved.
III. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Project Planning and Implementation- Work closely with regional technical experts and WVIV’s Livelihood Technical Program manager/ specialist to:
• Undertake technical responsibility to BASIN Project on inclusive market systems development.
• Guide project team and local partners on mapping and connecting smallholder farmers for a profitable, effective, commercial agriculture.
• Responsible for project annual budget preparation or request’s submission with inputs on inclusive market systems related activities.
• Work closely with team members, key partners and build their capacities on integrated market-driven approaches and support them to identify opportunities for replication and scale-up.
• Develop or provide inputs into relevant training materials, manuals related to on-farm/ off-farm marketing; co-operative/collective group management, value chain analysis, value chain development planning and upgrading.

World Vision Vietnam

World Vision Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9th Floor, Mercury building, 444 Hoang Hoa Tham, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm