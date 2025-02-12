Tuyển Designer Ores Group Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Hello!
We at Orès Asia, an independent integrated agency here in Ho Chi Minh City, are looking for a junior and mid-weight level graphic designer to join our team.
JUNIOR TO MID WEIGHT FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNER AT ORÈS ASIA
Strong sense of graphic design principles, layout, grid and and eye for luxury design
Create clean and well organized artworks following the brief (banners, landing page, emailing, etc.)
Maintain a well-organized file structure for design assets, ensuring that files are easily accessible for review and corrections
Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing, clean and on-brand (following detailed guideline)
Incorporate feedback and has a good sense of time management
Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI