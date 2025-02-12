Tuyển Designer Ores Group Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hello!

We at Orès Asia, an independent integrated agency here in Ho Chi Minh City, are looking for a junior and mid-weight level graphic designer to join our team.

JUNIOR TO MID WEIGHT FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNER AT ORÈS ASIA

Strong sense of graphic design principles, layout, grid and and eye for luxury design

Create clean and well organized artworks following the brief (banners, landing page, emailing, etc.)

Maintain a well-organized file structure for design assets, ensuring that files are easily accessible for review and corrections

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing, clean and on-brand (following detailed guideline)

Incorporate feedback and has a good sense of time management

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed