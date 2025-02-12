Tuyển Designer Ores Group Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ores Group Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Ores Group Co., Ltd

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Hello!
We at Orès Asia, an independent integrated agency here in Ho Chi Minh City, are looking for a junior and mid-weight level graphic designer to join our team.
JUNIOR TO MID WEIGHT FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNER AT ORÈS ASIA
Strong sense of graphic design principles, layout, grid and and eye for luxury design
Create clean and well organized artworks following the brief (banners, landing page, emailing, etc.)
Maintain a well-organized file structure for design assets, ensuring that files are easily accessible for review and corrections
Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing, clean and on-brand (following detailed guideline)
Incorporate feedback and has a good sense of time management
Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ores Group Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ores Group Co., Ltd

Ores Group Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, No 191 Nguyen Van Huong street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

