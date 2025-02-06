Tuyển Designer Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Totalenergies
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Totalenergies

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sailing Tower, 51 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, Ben Nghe ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Our Company reflects the diversity of our employees. At TotalEnergies, the wide variety of talents drives our competitiveness, our ability to innovate, and our attractiveness. Therefore, we welcome differences in age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion, beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, and family/parental status. We believe Diversity makes us better.
We believe Diversity makes us better.
*Key Activities:
- Strictly follow the company HSE standard in daily work.
- Online Technical Support: Provides product recommendations answer to enquiries from ASM/KAM, DSR/DLEs and customers.
- Product developments: Carry out TotalEnergies and competitors trial test, testimonials with current products, new products
- Technical support:
* Lubrication survey to implement TotalEnergies Lubricants, Lubrication Audits to identify improvements to induce savings maintenance cost through promoting specialties ranges
* Resolves technical problems regarding product or equipment performance in order to protect the company against unfounded litigation
* Consults and plans with ASM/KAM on implementation of Effective Technical Services for nominated TotalEnergies accounts, identifies and implements profit improvement opportunities with customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Totalenergies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Totalenergies

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Totalenergies

Totalenergies

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111A Pasteur, Dist. 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

