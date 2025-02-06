Tuyển Designer Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our Company reflects the diversity of our employees. At TotalEnergies, the wide variety of talents drives our competitiveness, our ability to innovate, and our attractiveness. Therefore, we welcome differences in age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion, beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, and family/parental status. We believe Diversity makes us better.

*Key Activities:

- Strictly follow the company HSE standard in daily work.

- Online Technical Support: Provides product recommendations answer to enquiries from ASM/KAM, DSR/DLEs and customers.

- Product developments: Carry out TotalEnergies and competitors trial test, testimonials with current products, new products

- Technical support:

* Lubrication survey to implement TotalEnergies Lubricants, Lubrication Audits to identify improvements to induce savings maintenance cost through promoting specialties ranges

* Resolves technical problems regarding product or equipment performance in order to protect the company against unfounded litigation

* Consults and plans with ASM/KAM on implementation of Effective Technical Services for nominated TotalEnergies accounts, identifies and implements profit improvement opportunities with customers.