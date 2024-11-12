Tuyển Software tester DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DigiEx Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
DigiEx Group

Software tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại DigiEx Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
DigiEx Group is a leading Technology Company based in the US and Vietnam. Our innovative IT solutions have added value to businesses worldwide and focus on performance, with more than 7 years of experience in providing quality software development, Cloud Migration, and Digital Transformation Solutions for global clients such as the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Korea.
DigiEx Group develops strategic software solutions for businesses across the globe. Our well-honed project management approach and our deep bench of professionals equip us to rapidly address our clients’ important and complex business challenges with high-quality, cutting-edge, secure, and easy-to-use software.
We are seeking a Manual QA Intern who will work closely with our team to ensure the quality of our software products meets the standards expected by our users. The ideal candidate will be responsible for performing manual tests to identify software defects and reporting those defects to the development team for resolution.
Your responsibilities:
Perform manual testing on software applications and identify defects for resolution
Develop test cases, identify edge cases, and document test results
Work with the development team to understand requirements, identify and report bugs
Participate in the software development lifecycle, including working with the team on test planning, estimation, and execution
Help to create and maintain documentation around test plans and procedures
Provide verification of features before release to production

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Pursuing or have completed an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Basic understanding of software development methodologies and QA processes
Strong attention to detail and analytical skills
Ability to work independently as well as within a team-oriented environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Degree: Pursuing or have completed an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Previous experience as a QA Intern or related field is a plus

Tại DigiEx Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working-hours, Dynamic, Innovative and Friendly environment
An attractive internship allowance
Chance to offer to keep working after finishing Internship Program
Personal Development and challenging projects
Great opportunity to growth career path, personal development, and challenging projects
Develop global career path by providing many trainings (Technical & soft-skills)
Have chance to work directly with CTO/CEO of many Startup around the world
We're strong remote workforce & global culture with team members from different countries

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DigiEx Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toà nhà QTSC Building 1, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Q.12, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

