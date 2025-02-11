Tuyển Digital Marketing GKIM Digital làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GKIM Digital
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tower Sarina C, Sala, Dist 2, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD
Technical Leadership:
- Lead by example, setting high standards for code quality, practices, and overall technical excellence.
- Foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and technical mastery within the team.
- Continuously assess and enhance development processes, tools, and practices to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality.
- Identify and implement opportunities for optimization within the team.
- Stay up to date with the latest technologies, industry trends, and best practices in software development.
Risk Management:
- Proactively identify and address potential technical risks early in the project lifecycle.
- Anticipate challenges related to technology, resources, or dependencies, and implement mitigation strategies to minimize impact.
Technical Vision and Strategy:
- Provide technical guidance for the project, helping to select suitable technologies, frameworks, and methodologies.
- Support the development of a technical roadmap aligned with project goals and business needs.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GKIM Digital Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GKIM Digital
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
