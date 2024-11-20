Tuyển Đầu tư và Tài trợ Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp

Đầu tư và Tài trợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu tư và Tài trợ Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc

Scope of Work
Vietnam Innovation Ecosystem (VIE) Activity
Deputy Project Director
Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC) is a leading US nonprofit organization thatcatalyzes private sector growth and creates economic opportunities for people and communities across theeconomic developing world. Since our founding in 1964 we have delivered lasting solutions across 139countries.
IESC is a valued partner to people and communities throughout the economic developing world. Weshare proven business skills and experience with entrepreneurs, jobseekers, businesses, farmers,cooperatives, and governments. We also offer resources-human, technological, financial-thatsustainably build capacity and empower communities. Our long legacy of strengthening developingeconomies is matched by our vision for the next generation: a world with economic opportunities for all,where people and communities thrive.
Our major funders today are the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the USDepartment of Agriculture (USDA), among others.
IESC is seeking a Deputy Project Director (Deputy) for the upcoming USAID Vietnam Innovation
Ecosystem Activity (VIE). The 5-year Activity (project) will provide technical support the Government of Vietnam's (GVN) efforts to strengthen Vietnam's innovation ecosystem to drive the commercialization of 4IR innovations and contribute to fulfilling the GVN's National Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The main objectives of this Activity are as follows:
1. Improve business enabling environment challenges and constraints to commercialize and
implement innovative 4IR technologies or processes, by investing in growth-oriented businesses,
to increase firms' productivity.
2. Strengthen the interconnections between actors engaged in innovative 4IR technologies or
processes, and furnish support and resources.
3. Enhance the capabilities of the Ministry of Planning and Investment's (MPI) National Innovation
Center (NIC) to facilitate the development of Vietnam's innovation ecosystem.
The Deputy Project Director is a technical senior management position responsible for overseeing technical components. The Deputy will report to the Project Director. The Deputy will serve as the primary liaison between the Activity and the GVN counterparts. In this role, the Deputy will develop necessary VIE project documents with the Project Director, USAID, GVN counterparts, and IESC. The Deputy must keep in mind USAID rules and regulations and IESC policies and practices. The Deputy will oversee the Activity planning and reporting, including all required advance work planning consultations and required approvals. The Deputy is responsible for providing regular updates, facilitating technical and compliance meetings with the counterpart, and seeking feedback and ensuring clear and transparent coordination and cooperation. The Deputy will ensure that Hanoi technical office coordinates and communicates with regional counterparts as assistance is delivered in various regions. In addition to managing the Activity requirements, the Deputy will design, manage, and monitor technical work by the specialists' teams.
This position's base is anticipated in Hanoi, Vietnam, but will require travel. This position is contingent upon IESC winning the award and USAID approval of the candidate.
Responsibilities include the following:
• Provide technical oversight and GVN counterpart coordination for the Activities Component 1, 2, and 3 as noted above and coordinate with the Activity senior leadership team.
• Manage effective, transparent, collegial relationships with GVN counterparts ensuring consistency with U.S. Government rules and regulations as well as IESC policies and practices.
• Interact and proactively secure input and insights from the project stakeholders, including MPI/AED/NIC, BSOs, Universities, and Private Sector partners.
• Support the development of the Activity's project plans in close coordination with the Project Director, USAID, and the GVN counterpart (NIC) and the overall Project Management Unit.
• Establish reporting templates and ensure regular reporting (estimated monthly reporting).
• Meet regularly with the PMU coordination point of contact or team.
• Manage Vietnamese technical subcontractors' technical outputs.
• Manage, train, and monitor progress of a team of technical specialist to deliver technical outputs required of the Activity and ensure high quality assurance throughout the service delivery, including final reports, training materials, and other tangible deliverables by team members.
• Manage the technical team's coordinated support to MEL team with data collection as required, help analyze MEL data and facilitate a continuous learning culture with the team.
• Ensure Activity responsiveness and effective, continual, and proactive communications and engagement with the client (USAID) related to the Activity events, progress against the annual work plan, and counterparts in close coordination with the Project Director.
• Contribute to required USAID reports and deliverables including annual work plans and reports, and all periodic project progress reports.
• Serve as Acting-Project Director.
• Take on other tasks as assigned by the Project Director.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum qualifications include the following:
• A master's degree or equivalent in a relevant field such as business policy or law is required; or a bachelor's degree with at least ten years of professional experience and eight years of supervisory.
• Minimum twelve years of work experience improving the commercial legal and regulatory environment in close coordination with government counterparts, BSOs, think tanks, universities, and the private sector.
• Demonstrated ability to achieve sustainable results through the coordination and cooperation with a diverse range of stakeholders, including GVN, private sector, Vietnamese associations, and other relevant public-sector entities such as public business support organizations.
• Must have strong understanding of current business laws and regulations faced by entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporations, and investors; and experience in disseminating guidance to these stakeholders.
• Experience working to address the business enabling challenges and constraints to implementing innovative technologies or processes.
• Experience supporting SMEs in Vietnam, which may include experience in SME development, training, enabling environment reforms, supply chain development, trade policy, or market entry.
• Experience synthesizing and disseminating recommendations.
• Must have astute political economy awareness and knowledge of (changing) policies in Vietnam and around the globe.
• Fluency speaking, reading, and writing in English and Vietnamese are required.
• Demonstrated leadership, versatility, and integrity.
• Demonstrated excellent writing and spoken English skills are required.

Quyền Lợi

Khác
Discuss more during interviews

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 9, ngõ 167 Trương Định, Phường Trương Định, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất