Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
Từ 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu

About us: iTechwx, established in mid-2022, with 600 employees spread across 3 offices within Ho Chi Minh City. iTechwx dedicates the One-Stop Digital Transformation Service to our customers and is renowned for delivering premium IT outsourcing services exclusively tailored for Microsoft clients.
We are excited to offer an opportunity for a Team Lead to join our MS Azure team. This role will focus on managing and leading a team of professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional IT services.
You will:
Business management:
- Make sure the team meets MS KPI.
- Make sure the team follows the compliance and security policies.
- Offer non-technical training (including but not limited to business processes, case handling skills, telephone, and email skills, out-of-office processes, leave
procedures, and demission procedures) to help the new members to get familiar with the process and tools.
- Review cases daily and find out the problems to make sure customer issues are well resolved.
- Follow up on the progress of each case in time to ensure effective actions are
taken.
- Find out the root cause of cases that customers are not satisfied with and do the analysis to make improvement.
- Participate in internal weekly and monthly Business Review Meetings to present operational results and action plans.
- Collect data and create reports to meet business needs.
Managing Collaborative Activities:
- Collaborate on cross-group and cross-product issues by working with resources from other groups to solve customer problems. Help drive cases with the highest priorities by working with managers, engineers, and other stakeholders.
- Work with Microsoft to get effective support on critical and complex issues.
Business Communication:
- Maintain good business relationships with customers.
- Participate in customer-facing business review meetings to gather feedback and resolve issues.
- Drive the negotiation, creation, execution and modification of business processes and procedures.

Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Our ideal candidates :
- Proficient in English (4 skills)
- Willing to work rotating night shifts.
- At least 2 years of experience in the same role in the BPO industry.
- Excellent team leadership skills, able to unite the team, and help team members maximize their strengths and improve their weaknesses.
- Good process and risk management skills can ensure that the performance of the team is stable and continuously improved.
- Have a sense of community and responsibility, be able to align the policy of team,good at management and communication of employees, and be willing to make additional contributions for the team.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Excellent customer service awareness.
- Ability to train and mentor, experience in quality monitoring and improvement.
Why us?
- Offered salary from 30,000,000 VND GROSS
- An employee who works at night (10 PM - 6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance
- Training will be offered
- Annual Health Checkup

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Annual Health Checkup
Nghỉ phép có lương
20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)
Đào tạo
Training will be offered
Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-sat-dieu-phoi-van-tai-thu-nhap-tu-30-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job262323
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Trên 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO
Hạn nộp: 16/01/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái
Hạn nộp: 17/12/2024
Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
Hạn nộp: 13/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Đường Sắt Cao Tốc Vinspeed
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Trên 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Liên Minh Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORAGON HE
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vận Tải Ô Tô Số 2
Hạn nộp: 17/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT SEN CO
Hạn nộp: 16/01/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phần Dịch Vụ Bạn Uống Tôi Lái
Hạn nộp: 17/12/2024
Khánh Hòa Đã hết hạn 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
Hạn nộp: 13/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty cổ phần thương mại và chuyển phát nhanh Nội Bài - NETCO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại và chuyển phát nhanh Nội Bài - NETCO Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty Liên doanh Vận chuyển Quốc tế Hải Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu Công ty Liên doanh Vận chuyển Quốc tế Hải Vân
11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI YUNYI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI YUNYI VIỆT NAM
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH VN ĐẠI PHONG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VN ĐẠI PHONG Pro Company
9.5 - 11.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI YUNYI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI YUNYI VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH EROC COMMERCE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EROC COMMERCE (VIỆT NAM)
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Trên 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Quản Lý - Vận Hành - Khai Thác Bất Động Sản Hà Đô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Quản Lý - Vận Hành - Khai Thác Bất Động Sản Hà Đô
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
14 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
50 - 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Quảng Cáo Gia Nguyễn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quảng Cáo Gia Nguyễn
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Bến Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Bến Thành
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Pamper Me
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm