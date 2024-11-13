Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

About us: iTechwx, established in mid-2022, with 600 employees spread across 3 offices within Ho Chi Minh City. iTechwx dedicates the One-Stop Digital Transformation Service to our customers and is renowned for delivering premium IT outsourcing services exclusively tailored for Microsoft clients.

We are excited to offer an opportunity for a Team Lead to join our MS Azure team. This role will focus on managing and leading a team of professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional IT services.

You will:

Business management:

- Make sure the team meets MS KPI.

- Make sure the team follows the compliance and security policies.

- Offer non-technical training (including but not limited to business processes, case handling skills, telephone, and email skills, out-of-office processes, leave

procedures, and demission procedures) to help the new members to get familiar with the process and tools.

- Review cases daily and find out the problems to make sure customer issues are well resolved.

- Follow up on the progress of each case in time to ensure effective actions are

taken.

- Find out the root cause of cases that customers are not satisfied with and do the analysis to make improvement.

- Participate in internal weekly and monthly Business Review Meetings to present operational results and action plans.

- Collect data and create reports to meet business needs.

Managing Collaborative Activities:

- Collaborate on cross-group and cross-product issues by working with resources from other groups to solve customer problems. Help drive cases with the highest priorities by working with managers, engineers, and other stakeholders.

- Work with Microsoft to get effective support on critical and complex issues.

Business Communication:

- Maintain good business relationships with customers.

- Participate in customer-facing business review meetings to gather feedback and resolve issues.

- Drive the negotiation, creation, execution and modification of business processes and procedures.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Our ideal candidates :

- Proficient in English (4 skills)

- Willing to work rotating night shifts.

- At least 2 years of experience in the same role in the BPO industry.

- Excellent team leadership skills, able to unite the team, and help team members maximize their strengths and improve their weaknesses.

- Good process and risk management skills can ensure that the performance of the team is stable and continuously improved.

- Have a sense of community and responsibility, be able to align the policy of team,good at management and communication of employees, and be willing to make additional contributions for the team.

- Excellent presentation skills.

- Excellent customer service awareness.

- Ability to train and mentor, experience in quality monitoring and improvement.

Why us?

- Offered salary from 30,000,000 VND GROSS

- An employee who works at night (10 PM - 6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance

- Training will be offered

- Annual Health Checkup

Phúc Lợi

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Annual Health Checkup

Nghỉ phép có lương

20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)

Đào tạo

Training will be offered

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

