Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 121 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Manage trucking operations to ensure efficiency and maximize profitability for the fleet.

Track and assess service delivery by subcontractors, ensuring compliance with quality standards.

Compile and analyze operational and revenue reports for the fleet.

Conduct transport surveys and provide accurate pricing for sales teams or customers.

Perform additional tasks as assigned by the management.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a university or college majoring in Logistics, International Trade, Foreign Trade, Economics, or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience in transportation and freight forwarding for import and export goods.

Comprehensive understanding of domestic and international freight forwarding operations, including expertise in Incoterms, international payments, and cargo insurance.

Proficiency in customer service practices, drafting documents, and contracts.

Familiarity with transportation modes, packaging, cargo preservation, vehicle operation, and maintenance.

Strong understanding of legal regulations and standards related to transportation. Capable of assessing and ensuring compliance with cargo packaging standards, equipment condition (e.g., containers, seals), and principles for loading goods onto transportation vehicles.

Proficient in English for both communication and professional tasks.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office and specialized software relevant to departmental and organizational responsibilities.

Willingness to work overtime when required.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and attractive incentive policy.

Annual salary increases and holiday bonuses (e.g., National Day, International Labor Day, International Children’s Day, New Year, 13th-month salary, and Lunar New Year).

Provide all necessary equipment for work.

Annual health check-ups and company trips.

24/7 accident insurance coverage.

Full benefits and entitlements for employees as per the Labor Law.

Opportunities for training, internal and international job rotation within departments, and increased income for dedicated, capable, and long-term employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Hóa Hải Âu

