Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam

Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- LIM Tower 3

- 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What will i be doing?
1. Conduct regular assessments on search quality in accordance with evaluation guidelines/standards.
2. Utilize evaluation methodology to perform daily strategy assessment of search quality in accordance with evaluation guidelines/standards.
3. Analyze user search queries, utilize various tools to understand and categorize search requirements, and identify types of search quality issues in search results.
4. Provide feedback and suggestions for guidelines/standards/SOP improvement based on assessments.
5. Being flexible and open to working on projects outside of core expertise and using assessment methods to support related projects.
6. Able to work with sensitive content.
7. Perform any other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree or higher.
- Fresh Graduates are welcome.
- Fluent in the local language and excellent English skills
- Familiarity with search engines, social media algorithms, and SEO
- Strong capacity to learn and understand new concepts
Preferred Qualifications:
- Overseas work or training experience is beneficial
- Proficiency in common office software and search engine-related experience preferred
- Deep understanding of local culture and internet usage habits
- Attention to detail and ability to use data analysis to identify trends

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Positive team atmosphere, Career growth opportunity, Flat organization

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Số 15/1, đường Nguyễn Phúc Chu, Phường 15, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất