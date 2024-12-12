Tuyển Tuyển dụng điều phối vận tải Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc

What will i be doing?

1. Conduct regular assessments on search quality in accordance with evaluation guidelines/standards.

2. Utilize evaluation methodology to perform daily strategy assessment of search quality in accordance with evaluation guidelines/standards.

3. Analyze user search queries, utilize various tools to understand and categorize search requirements, and identify types of search quality issues in search results.

4. Provide feedback and suggestions for guidelines/standards/SOP improvement based on assessments.

5. Being flexible and open to working on projects outside of core expertise and using assessment methods to support related projects.

6. Able to work with sensitive content.

7. Perform any other duties as assigned.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree or higher.

- Fresh Graduates are welcome.

- Fluent in the local language and excellent English skills

- Familiarity with search engines, social media algorithms, and SEO

- Strong capacity to learn and understand new concepts

Preferred Qualifications:

- Overseas work or training experience is beneficial

- Proficiency in common office software and search engine-related experience preferred

- Deep understanding of local culture and internet usage habits

- Attention to detail and ability to use data analysis to identify trends

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Tiktok Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác

Positive team atmosphere, Career growth opportunity, Flat organization

