Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu

Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Avery Dennison Vietnam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Mức lương
6 - 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 6 - 6 Triệu

1. Support CS on customer service activities.
2. Support ensuring the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner.
3. Support handling customer complaints according to the Company procedures and service standard.
4. Support coordinating with internal teams and suppliers to ensure the product quality and customers’ requirements are met.
5. Assist other team members, provide supports and report to Supervisor/ Team Leader.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Third or final year students can commit working 40hrs/week
2. Good written, verbal and telephone communication skills. Fluently in English
3. Good data entry and organizational skills. Detail oriented and good follow-up skills
4. Ability to effectively manage many priorities and issues.
5. Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, and function specific software.
6. Can provide internship recommendation letter

Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot E.01, Trung Tam Road, Long Hau IP, Nha Be

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-graphic-design-illustration-animation-thu-nhap-6tr-6tr-thang-tai-long-an-job309139
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BAOSTEEL CAN MAKING (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH BAOSTEEL CAN MAKING (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 11 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BAOSTEEL CAN MAKING (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Long An Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN REALHOMES
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Long An Hà Nội Khánh Hòa Còn 64 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS LONG THÀNH
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS LONG THÀNH làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS LONG THÀNH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BMC Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần BMC Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BMC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Long An Cần Thơ Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Hồ Chí Minh Lâm Đồng Lâm Đồng Trà Vinh Trà Vinh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Bình Dương Bình Phước Bình Phước Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 234 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 223 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Sản Xuất Lạc Long làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Sản Xuất Lạc Long
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu Avery Dennison Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm