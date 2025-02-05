Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 6 - 6 Triệu

1. Support CS on customer service activities.

2. Support ensuring the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner.

3. Support handling customer complaints according to the Company procedures and service standard.

4. Support coordinating with internal teams and suppliers to ensure the product quality and customers’ requirements are met.

5. Assist other team members, provide supports and report to Supervisor/ Team Leader.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Third or final year students can commit working 40hrs/week

2. Good written, verbal and telephone communication skills. Fluently in English

3. Good data entry and organizational skills. Detail oriented and good follow-up skills

4. Ability to effectively manage many priorities and issues.

5. Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, and function specific software.

6. Can provide internship recommendation letter

Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

