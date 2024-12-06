Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH La Vie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Support the execution of negotiation events under supervision, aiming to achieve cost-effective contracts and beneficial commercial agreements with suppliers.

- Aid in contract management activities, including ensuring the accuracy of legal contracts, purchasing records, and master data.

- Help ensure compliance with Nestlé’s business principles, policies, procurement standards, Supplier Code, and best practices.

- Monitor supplier performance and assist in implementing actions to ensure smooth supply and operational flow.

- Prepare regular KPI reports and assist in other administrative tasks as required by the line manage

- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, or related field.

- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.

- Eagerness to learn and develop procurement skills.

- Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks.

Ngành nghề: Thu mua / Vật tư

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Thời vụ/ Nghề tự do

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh