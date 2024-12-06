Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH La Vie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 5, e.Town Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp. HCM, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Support the execution of negotiation events under supervision, aiming to achieve cost-effective contracts and beneficial commercial agreements with suppliers.
- Aid in contract management activities, including ensuring the accuracy of legal contracts, purchasing records, and master data.
- Help ensure compliance with Nestlé’s business principles, policies, procurement standards, Supplier Code, and best practices.
- Monitor supplier performance and assist in implementing actions to ensure smooth supply and operational flow.
- Prepare regular KPI reports and assist in other administrative tasks as required by the line manage
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, or related field.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Eagerness to learn and develop procurement skills.
- Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks.
Ngành nghề: Thu mua / Vật tư
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Thời vụ/ Nghề tự do
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
