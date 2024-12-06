Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH La Vie làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH La Vie
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/01/2025
Công ty TNHH La Vie

Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 5, e.Town Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp. HCM, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Support the execution of negotiation events under supervision, aiming to achieve cost-effective contracts and beneficial commercial agreements with suppliers.
- Aid in contract management activities, including ensuring the accuracy of legal contracts, purchasing records, and master data.
- Help ensure compliance with Nestlé’s business principles, policies, procurement standards, Supplier Code, and best practices.
- Monitor supplier performance and assist in implementing actions to ensure smooth supply and operational flow.
- Prepare regular KPI reports and assist in other administrative tasks as required by the line manage
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, or related field.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Eagerness to learn and develop procurement skills.
- Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks.
Ngành nghề: Thu mua / Vật tư
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Thời vụ/ Nghề tự do
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, or related field.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Eagerness to learn and develop procurement skills.
- Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks.

Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH La Vie

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH La Vie

Công ty TNHH La Vie

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nhà máy La Vie tại Long An, Quốc Lộ 1A, Phường Khánh Hậu, TP. Tân An, Tỉnh Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

