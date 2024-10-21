Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 236/12/17 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 17, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

Employee Engagement:
Organize and lead company events, team-building activities, and employee recognition programs to elevate morale and foster engagement. Create and disseminate internal communications materials, including engaging newsletters to keep employees informed and involved. Conduct comprehensive employee satisfaction surveys, analyze feedback, and implement strategies to enhance workplace culture and meet employee needs. Welcome new employees with personalized office tours and facilitate thorough orientation programs to ensure smooth integration into the company. Maintain ongoing communication with employees to cultivate a positive working environment and effectively address employee relations issues.
Organize and lead company events, team-building activities, and employee recognition programs to elevate morale and foster engagement.
Create and disseminate internal communications materials, including engaging newsletters to keep employees informed and involved.
Conduct comprehensive employee satisfaction surveys, analyze feedback, and implement strategies to enhance workplace culture and meet employee needs.
Welcome new employees with personalized office tours and facilitate thorough orientation programs to ensure smooth integration into the company.
Maintain ongoing communication with employees to cultivate a positive working environment and effectively address employee relations issues.
Training & Development:
Design and implement advanced training and development programs that align with company goals and promote employee career growth. Collaborate with department heads to identify skills gaps and coordinate targeted learning and development opportunities tailored for staff. Facilitate annual performance review processes, ensuring all evaluations align with organizational objectives and foster continuous improvement. Develop and enforce HR and administrative policies and procedures, including comprehensive employee handbooks and guidelines. Lead the development and management of HR platforms to streamline HR processes effectively.
Design and implement advanced training and development programs that align with company goals and promote employee career growth.
Collaborate with department heads to identify skills gaps and coordinate targeted learning and development opportunities tailored for staff.
Facilitate annual performance review processes, ensuring all evaluations align with organizational objectives and foster continuous improvement.
Develop and enforce HR and administrative policies and procedures, including comprehensive employee handbooks and guidelines.
Lead the development and management of HR platforms to streamline HR processes effectively.
Recruitment:
Craft and implement innovative recruitment strategies to attract high-quality candidates through job boards, social media, and robust employee referral programs. Partner with managers to accurately identify staffing needs and create detailed job descriptions. Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process, from candidate sourcing and screening to interviews and onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience for candidates. Track and analyze recruitment metrics, such as time-to-hire and quality of hire, to continually optimize the hiring process. Enhance the company’s reputation as the “best place to work” by conducting hiring drives, collaborating with universities, managing campus programs, and participating in job fairs and recruitment events.
Craft and implement innovative recruitment strategies to attract high-quality candidates through job boards, social media, and robust employee referral programs.
Partner with managers to accurately identify staffing needs and create detailed job descriptions.
Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process, from candidate sourcing and screening to interviews and onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience for candidates.
Track and analyze recruitment metrics, such as time-to-hire and quality of hire, to continually optimize the hiring process.
Enhance the company’s reputation as the “best place to work” by conducting hiring drives, collaborating with universities, managing campus programs, and participating in job fairs and recruitment events.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 3+ years of progressive HR experience, with a strong focus on recruitment, employee engagement, and training & development in a senior capacity. In-depth knowledge of labor laws and best HR practices. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, HR platforms, Canva, and AI tools to streamline HR processes. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to build strong relationships at all organizational levels. Strong organizational skills with the capability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. Quick learner, adaptable, and proactive in problem-solving, with a strategic mindset.
Experience: 3+ years of progressive HR experience, with a strong focus on recruitment, employee engagement, and training & development in a senior capacity.
In-depth knowledge of labor laws and best HR practices.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, HR platforms, Canva, and AI tools to streamline HR processes.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to build strong relationships at all organizational levels.
Strong organizational skills with the capability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.
Quick learner, adaptable, and proactive in problem-solving, with a strategic mindset.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive welfare policies, including holiday bonuses, birthday celebrations, and periodic performance-based salary reviews. Comprehensive participation in social, unemployment, and health insurance in accordance with company regulations and legal requirements. Lunch and parking allowances. Extensive health insurance coverage. Opportunity to thrive in a dynamic, supportive, and professional environment. Ongoing training and development opportunities aligned with the company’s human resource development strategy.
Competitive welfare policies, including holiday bonuses, birthday celebrations, and periodic performance-based salary reviews.
Comprehensive participation in social, unemployment, and health insurance in accordance with company regulations and legal requirements.
Lunch and parking allowances.
Extensive health insurance coverage.
Opportunity to thrive in a dynamic, supportive, and professional environment.
Ongoing training and development opportunities aligned with the company’s human resource development strategy.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION

CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 236/12/17 Dien Bien Phu, Ward 17, Binh Thanh District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

