Tuyển Cloud Engineer Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/08/2025
Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 135/24

- 26 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

• We require the services of a dynamic Engineer for estimating Pre-Fabricated Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings.
• Conceptualization of the project requirements based on customer provided tender documents.
• Raising all necessary clarifications regarding project requirements.
• Seek out and understand technical clarifications.
• Can execute take-offs from Structural and Architectural Drawings and applying appropriate rates to prepare cost estimates.
• Preparation of detailed estimates based on customer documents/drawings specifically determining exclusions, substitutions, general notes, grades and complexity of works.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Construction, Architecture or Mechanical Engineering.
• Female or Male.
• At least 2-3 years of working experience in the field of Structure Buildings.
• Having a good overview of project, budget and cost.
• Capable to read and interpret customers Structural and Architectural Drawings.
• Independence, abilities to work effectively as a team member with a minimal supervision.

Tại Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-600-1-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job364847
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD SharkNinja Vietnam
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer F&F Vietnam co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu F&F Vietnam co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 19 USD Navigos Search
15 - 19 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hoiio Pte Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm