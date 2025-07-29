Tuyển Cloud Engineer Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 135/24 - 26 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

• We require the services of a dynamic Engineer for estimating Pre-Fabricated Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings.

• Conceptualization of the project requirements based on customer provided tender documents.

• Raising all necessary clarifications regarding project requirements.

• Seek out and understand technical clarifications.

• Can execute take-offs from Structural and Architectural Drawings and applying appropriate rates to prepare cost estimates.

• Preparation of detailed estimates based on customer documents/drawings specifically determining exclusions, substitutions, general notes, grades and complexity of works.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Construction, Architecture or Mechanical Engineering.

• Female or Male.

• At least 2-3 years of working experience in the field of Structure Buildings.

• Having a good overview of project, budget and cost.

• Capable to read and interpret customers Structural and Architectural Drawings.

• Independence, abilities to work effectively as a team member with a minimal supervision.

Tại Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin