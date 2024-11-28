Tuyển Truyền thông nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH MAY PRODUCTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Employee Engagement:

Organize and lead company events, team-building activities, and employee recognition programs to elevate morale and foster engagement.

Create and disseminate internal communications materials, including engaging newsletters to keep employees informed and involved.

Conduct comprehensive employee satisfaction surveys, analyze feedback, and implement strategies to enhance workplace culture and meet employee needs.

Welcome new employees with personalized office tours and facilitate thorough orientation programs to ensure smooth integration into the company.

Maintain ongoing communication with employees to cultivate a positive working environment and effectively address employee relations issues.

Training & Development:

Design and implement advanced training and development programs that align with company goals and promote employee career growth.

Collaborate with department heads to identify skills gaps and coordinate targeted learning and development opportunities tailored for staff.

Facilitate annual performance review processes, ensuring all evaluations align with organizational objectives and foster continuous improvement.

Develop and enforce HR and administrative policies and procedures, including comprehensive employee handbooks and guidelines.

Lead the development and management of HR platforms to streamline HR processes effectively.

Recruitment:

Craft and implement innovative recruitment strategies to attract high-quality candidates through job boards, social media, and robust employee referral programs.

Partner with managers to accurately identify staffing needs and create detailed job descriptions.

Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process, from candidate sourcing and screening to interviews and onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience for candidates.

Track and analyze recruitment metrics, such as time-to-hire and quality of hire, to continually optimize the hiring process.

Enhance the company’s reputation as the “best place to work” by conducting hiring drives, collaborating with universities, managing campus programs, and participating in job fairs and recruitment events.

Experience: 3+ years of progressive HR experience, with a strong focus on recruitment, employee engagement, and training & development in a senior capacity.

In-depth knowledge of labor laws and best HR practices.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, HR platforms, Canva, and AI tools to streamline HR processes.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to build strong relationships at all organizational levels.

Strong organizational skills with the capability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.

Quick learner, adaptable, and proactive in problem-solving, with a strategic mindset.

Competitive welfare policies, including holiday bonuses, birthday celebrations, and periodic performance-based salary reviews.

Comprehensive participation in social, unemployment, and health insurance in accordance with company regulations and legal requirements.

Lunch and parking allowances.

Extensive health insurance coverage.

Opportunity to thrive in a dynamic, supportive, and professional environment.

Ongoing training and development opportunities aligned with the company’s human resource development strategy.

