Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, Tòa Nhà Dolphin 28 Trần Bình, Mĩ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Requirements analysis, developing concept for subsequence stages of Software Development Process (self-reliant);
Preparing document related to the given tasks;
Coding;
Fixing bug during code review process;
Fixing bug during tests of functionalities of the system;
Own work organization on the basis of superior guideline and resulting from project schedule;
Active participation in project, group and team meetings;
Co-operation with team members in project implementation;
Participation in internal training sessions. Sharing own knowledge with other team members;
Conducting internal training sessions and presentations
Onsite Napas
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
4+ years of experience in web development technologies & have in-depth knowledge of core Java and Java EE applications.
Work experience as a Technical Team Leader/Senior Java Developer
Experience working directly with customers
Experience with Spring Framework, ORM Framework, Application server such as Apache Tomcat, Undertow...
Experience building RESTful APIs.
Proficiency at least one database management system such as Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL.
Experience with Docker, Docker-compose.
Knowledge of web development with HTML/ CSS/ JavaScript.
Experience with Cloud Platforms (OpenShift, AWS) is a plus;
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines (GitHub or Jenkins);
Profiling/monitoring tools (Prometheus, Grafana);
Object-oriented analysis and design using design patterns;
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive remuneration package (competitive salary, bonus)
Performance review twice a year
Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year;
Complete & professional working procedure & policy system
Flexible training programs
Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality
Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
