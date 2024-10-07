Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3 Cenxspace, Tòa Nhà Dolphin 28 Trần Bình, Mĩ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Requirements analysis, developing concept for subsequence stages of Software Development Process (self-reliant); Preparing document related to the given tasks; Coding; Fixing bug during code review process; Fixing bug during tests of functionalities of the system; Own work organization on the basis of superior guideline and resulting from project schedule; Active participation in project, group and team meetings; Co-operation with team members in project implementation; Participation in internal training sessions. Sharing own knowledge with other team members; Conducting internal training sessions and presentations Onsite Napas

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of experience in web development technologies & have in-depth knowledge of core Java and Java EE applications. Work experience as a Technical Team Leader/Senior Java Developer Experience working directly with customers Experience with Spring Framework, ORM Framework, Application server such as Apache Tomcat, Undertow... Experience building RESTful APIs. Proficiency at least one database management system such as Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL. Experience with Docker, Docker-compose. Knowledge of web development with HTML/ CSS/ JavaScript. Experience with Cloud Platforms (OpenShift, AWS) is a plus; Familiar with CI/CD pipelines (GitHub or Jenkins); Profiling/monitoring tools (Prometheus, Grafana); Object-oriented analysis and design using design patterns;

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive remuneration package (competitive salary, bonus) Performance review twice a year Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law 12 Annual Leaves & 10 Sick Leaves per year; Complete & professional working procedure & policy system Flexible training programs Very good working environment with 3 core values: Collaboration as methodology & Behave like family; Compete by high quality Company trip, Teambuilding programs and other interesting activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Việt Quốc tế (VSII)

