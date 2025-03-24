Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in developing and integrating embedded software for devices using microcontrollers (MCU: STM32, ESP32, etc.).

Work with hardware interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, etc.

Write firmware, drivers, or integrate sensors and actuators in real systems.

Participate in research, proof-of-concept and development of FPGA application solutions.

Support in preparing technical foundations for projects in the semiconductor field.

Coordinate with AI, hardware and software teams to create integrated products in the direction of the ecosystem (NVIDIA, FPGA, SoC ...).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have 1-3 years of experience in programming embedded software, working with microcontrollers.

Proficient in C/C++, priority given to knowing Python or Rust.

Good understanding of embedded systems, real-time operating systems (RTOS) is an advantage.

Have basic knowledge of FPGA (architecture, development tools such as Vivado, Quartus, ModelSim ...).

Know how to write basic Verilog/VHDL code.

Think systemically, proactively learn and be ready to participate in new fields such as semiconductor design, SoC/FPGA solutions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

