Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, tòa nhà Richy Tower, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu

Research about some old languages (COBOL, JCL,...) Research about Java core and Spring core deeply. Research about new technologies (RabbitMq, Redis, Docker, K8s, ...). Write document for design Task. Write Testcases cover task and ensure high quality. Code and debug Java tasks for converting from old languages (COBOL, JCL,...) into new languages (Java, Spring,...) Code frontend (Vuejs) task (sometime) Perform other tasks assigned by the Leader, Project Manager & Technical Manager

Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good knowledge of OOP, and Java core Good knowledge of Spring core and Spring boot framework Experience working with Spring module architecture Experience working with MySql and MongoDB Having worked with Spring Batch is an advantage Having worked with Mybatis is an advantage Basic understanding of some frontend frameworks (Vuejs, Angular) is an advantage Having experience with some new technologies is an advantage (RabbitMq, Redis, Docker, K8s). Good research skills and self-learning and able to work independently Work hard, good work attitude, and good stability At least 3 year of Java experience Can communicate by English in work (basic level)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Career development based on your skill and expectation. Have opportunity to become part of our young Leadership team. Multinational working environment: you will have opportunities for overseas assignments at company branches (Japan, China, US) Competitive salary 13 months’ salary per year Monthly KPI bonus, monthly outstanding performance bonus, promotion review 1 time/year Health checkup 1 time/year Training courses: Technical skills training by the R&D team, Japanese – English training by foreign teacher Dynamic activities: Company trip, Teambuilding activities, Monthly birthday, Weekly Happy Hours,

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD

