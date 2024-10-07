Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, tòa nhà Richy Tower, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu
Research about some old languages (COBOL, JCL,...)
Research about Java core and Spring core deeply.
Research about new technologies (RabbitMq, Redis, Docker, K8s, ...).
Write document for design Task.
Write Testcases cover task and ensure high quality.
Code and debug Java tasks for converting from old languages (COBOL, JCL,...) into new languages (Java, Spring,...)
Code frontend (Vuejs) task (sometime)
Perform other tasks assigned by the Leader, Project Manager & Technical Manager
Research about some old languages (COBOL, JCL,...)
Research about Java core and Spring core deeply.
Research about new technologies (RabbitMq, Redis, Docker, K8s, ...).
Write document for design Task.
Write Testcases cover task and ensure high quality.
Code and debug Java tasks for converting from old languages (COBOL, JCL,...) into new languages (Java, Spring,...)
Code frontend (Vuejs) task (sometime)
Perform other tasks assigned by the Leader, Project Manager & Technical Manager
Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good knowledge of OOP, and Java core
Good knowledge of Spring core and Spring boot framework
Experience working with Spring module architecture
Spring module
Experience working with MySql and MongoDB
MySql
MongoDB
Having worked with Spring Batch is an advantage
Spring Batch
Having worked with Mybatis is an advantage
Mybatis
Basic understanding of some frontend frameworks (Vuejs, Angular) is an advantage
Vuejs, Angular
Having experience with some new technologies is an advantage (RabbitMq, Redis, Docker, K8s).
Good research skills and self-learning and able to work independently
Work hard, good work attitude, and good stability
At least 3 year of Java experience
Can communicate by English in work (basic level)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Career development based on your skill and expectation. Have opportunity to become part of our young Leadership team.
Multinational working environment: you will have opportunities for overseas assignments at company branches (Japan, China, US)
Competitive salary
13 months’ salary per year
Monthly KPI bonus, monthly outstanding performance bonus, promotion review 1 time/year
Health checkup 1 time/year
Training courses: Technical skills training by the R&D team, Japanese – English training by foreign teacher
Dynamic activities: Company trip, Teambuilding activities, Monthly birthday, Weekly Happy Hours,
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTROAD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI