Tuyển Key Account British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

POSITION PURPOSE
This position is expected to provide high quality and effective performance in recruiting new students to study English, Pathways, and Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for British University Vietnam annually. The representative takes charge of the entire student recruitment process, from initial admission planning to programme enrolment of prospective students. At the same time, they provide additional support to junior peers and management to achieve the team’s target.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
Student Recruitment
• Actively update information and promote recruitment activities to pre-university English, Foundation, Undergraduate and Post-graduate programmes at BUV
• Provide excellent consultation on course information, campus tour, admission process and policies, entry requirement, scholarship, and financial aid opportunities for prospective students/parents/organisations in a professional and timely
• Provide consistent and high-quality follow-up actions by email/phone/online meeting/face-to-face appointments to help prospective students and parents in the application and enrolment
