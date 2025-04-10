Tuyển Key Account British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
British University Vietnam (BUV)

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Ecopark township, Van Giang, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

POSITION PURPOSE
This position is expected to provide high quality and effective performance in recruiting new students to study English, Pathways, and Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for British University Vietnam annually. The representative takes charge of the entire student recruitment process, from initial admission planning to programme enrolment of prospective students. At the same time, they provide additional support to junior peers and management to achieve the team’s target.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
Student Recruitment
• Actively update information and promote recruitment activities to pre-university English, Foundation, Undergraduate and Post-graduate programmes at BUV
• Provide excellent consultation on course information, campus tour, admission process and policies, entry requirement, scholarship, and financial aid opportunities for prospective students/parents/organisations in a professional and timely
• Provide consistent and high-quality follow-up actions by email/phone/online meeting/face-to-face appointments to help prospective students and parents in the application and enrolment

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ecopark campus, Ecopark Township, Van Giang District, Hung Yen

