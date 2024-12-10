Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Kinh doanh khách sạn

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh khách sạn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh khách sạn Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;
Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;
Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);
Following up and processing payments;
Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;
Answering questions from customers.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lửng 01, Tầng Lửng, Tòa nhà Trung tâm tài chính Bảo Việt, số 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-kinh-doanh-khach-san-thu-nhap-8-11-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job268066
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tuyển dụng toàn cầu
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Tuyển dụng toàn cầu làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 1 - 10 Triệu
Tuyển dụng toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 1 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mai House saigon hotel
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Mai House saigon hotel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mai House saigon hotel
Hạn nộp: 21/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Green Hotel Quy Nhơn
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Green Hotel Quy Nhơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu
Green Hotel Quy Nhơn
Hạn nộp: 18/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Danang Golden Bay
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Danang Golden Bay làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Danang Golden Bay
Hạn nộp: 13/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Đã hết hạn 15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty thời trang J-P
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty thời trang J-P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty thời trang J-P
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tuyển dụng toàn cầu
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Tuyển dụng toàn cầu làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 1 - 10 Triệu
Tuyển dụng toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 1 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mai House saigon hotel
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Mai House saigon hotel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mai House saigon hotel
Hạn nộp: 21/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 19/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Green Hotel Quy Nhơn
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Green Hotel Quy Nhơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu
Green Hotel Quy Nhơn
Hạn nộp: 18/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Danang Golden Bay
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Danang Golden Bay làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Danang Golden Bay
Hạn nộp: 13/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP Xây dựng và Thương mại Đại Long Group
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Đã hết hạn 15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ELITE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất