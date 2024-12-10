Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh khách sạn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh khách sạn Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu
Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;
Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;
Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);
Following up and processing payments;
Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;
Answering questions from customers.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI