Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Combitek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Combitek Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6 tòa nhà số 59 phố Quang Trung, phường Nguyễn Du, quận Hai Bà Trưng, thành phố Hà Nội, VN
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD
• Communicate with partners and manufacturers in English to clarify customer requirements; Understand English documents from manufacturers to answer queries during solution consulting and technology product discussion.
• Provide advice, analysis, and design advanced technology solutions for water treatment, central hot water systems, and HVAC systems for customers.
• Support and coordinate with the Sales Department to develop design plans, technology presentations, and product proposals with investors, design consultants, contractors...
• Support customers to T&C system (heatpump, filter, valve,…)
• To maintain our equipment follow schedule of contract or troubleshooting at site when received request from customers
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Combitek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Combitek Việt Nam
