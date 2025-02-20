Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Combitek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

• Communicate with partners and manufacturers in English to clarify customer requirements; Understand English documents from manufacturers to answer queries during solution consulting and technology product discussion.

• Provide advice, analysis, and design advanced technology solutions for water treatment, central hot water systems, and HVAC systems for customers.

• Support and coordinate with the Sales Department to develop design plans, technology presentations, and product proposals with investors, design consultants, contractors...

• Support customers to T&C system (heatpump, filter, valve,…)

• To maintain our equipment follow schedule of contract or troubleshooting at site when received request from customers