Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu

MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/08/2025
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

Mức lương
14 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: số 7, ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Phường Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương 14 - 22 Triệu

MEINHARDT ENGINEERS LTD is an international Consulting firm with HQ in Singapore. The firm is a member of the Meinhardt Indochina group headed by the Bangkok office. The firm specializes in providing design consultancy service for M&E systems for Civil, Residential, Commercial and Industrial projects.
Company Website: http://www.meinhardtgroup.com/
Job Description
• Perform works assigned by office Leader.
• Prepare design drawings, and calculations in BIM
• Liaise with project team including architects, other engineering disciplines, and client

Với Mức Lương 14 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in respective Engineering or Equivalent
• Minimum 1 years’ working experience in Design and Drafting of respective service.
• Able to communicate well in English, and effective Team player.
• Able to operate CAD, MS Words, Excel, and PowerPoint
• Basic skills with Revit BIM are an added advantage.

Tại MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 508, 15 Pham Hung street, My Dinh II Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

