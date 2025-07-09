Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: số 7, ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Phường Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương 14 - 22 Triệu

MEINHARDT ENGINEERS LTD is an international Consulting firm with HQ in Singapore. The firm is a member of the Meinhardt Indochina group headed by the Bangkok office. The firm specializes in providing design consultancy service for M&E systems for Civil, Residential, Commercial and Industrial projects.

Company Website: http://www.meinhardtgroup.com/

Job Description

• Perform works assigned by office Leader.

• Prepare design drawings, and calculations in BIM

• Liaise with project team including architects, other engineering disciplines, and client

Với Mức Lương 14 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in respective Engineering or Equivalent

• Minimum 1 years’ working experience in Design and Drafting of respective service.

• Able to communicate well in English, and effective Team player.

• Able to operate CAD, MS Words, Excel, and PowerPoint

• Basic skills with Revit BIM are an added advantage.

Tại MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin