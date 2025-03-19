Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

Mức lương Đến 750 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD

Main responsibilities

• Design HVAC systems for industrial building, clean room

• Design drawing, calculate system capacity, supervise construction inspection, accept HVAC system on site. Provide technical consultancy

Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Detail Requirements: Knowledge, experiences, skills:

• Bachelor\'s degree in Thermal Engineering, Air Conditioning or related fields

• Experience in designing, constructing or supervising HVAC

The specific requirement

• Proficiency in design software: Cad, Revit or other tools

• Team work, can work at holiday and willing overtime

BENEFIT:

Salary and bonus regime:

Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin