Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Đến 750 USD
Khác
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD
Main responsibilities
• Design HVAC systems for industrial building, clean room
• Design drawing, calculate system capacity, supervise construction inspection, accept HVAC system on site. Provide technical consultancy
Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Detail Requirements: Knowledge, experiences, skills:
• Bachelor\'s degree in Thermal Engineering, Air Conditioning or related fields
• Experience in designing, constructing or supervising HVAC
The specific requirement
• Proficiency in design software: Cad, Revit or other tools
• Team work, can work at holiday and willing overtime
BENEFIT:
Salary and bonus regime:
Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
