Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Kỹ thuật IT

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: UOA TOWER, Tân Trào, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD

• Understand customer business process, needs and requirements
• Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view
• Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications
• Document functional and business requirements
• Create wireframes
• Understand causes, activity diagrams and system process flows
• Tracking all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project
• Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems
• Follow task development, carry out UAT and demo/train end-users.
• Other tasks assigned.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Major in Information Technology (Master/University/Collage)
• At least 5 years experience in IT BA, Product Owner, …

Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, UOA Tower, số 6 đường Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-thuat-it-thu-nhap-1-500-2-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job312659
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất