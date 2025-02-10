Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: UOA TOWER, Tân Trào, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD
• Understand customer business process, needs and requirements
• Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view
• Ensure business requirements are fully understood by Development and provide input to design and product specifications
• Document functional and business requirements
• Create wireframes
• Understand causes, activity diagrams and system process flows
• Tracking all change requests from customers. Manage all requirements, specifications, change request of the project
• Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems
• Follow task development, carry out UAT and demo/train end-users.
• Other tasks assigned.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 5 years experience in IT BA, Product Owner, …
Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI