Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 43/11 - 13 Hau Giang Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh Dis, HCMC.

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

• Understand and analyze the requirements/stories clearly

• Implement features/fix bugs as assignments

• Focusing on implementing .NET Core, Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET Web API, ETL, Dapper, ElasticSearch …

• Follow the development process strictly

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience in software development using Microsoft Technologies

• Good knowledge of C# as well as .NET framework

• Database experience with at least one of the following: MySql, MS SQL Server, Oracle

• Has experience for Google Cloud Storage is an advantage

• Ability to learn fast other technologies to adapt with projects

• Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

• Technically confidence, flexibility and a strong team spirit

• Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies.

• Good English communication skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin