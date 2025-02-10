Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM
Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 43/11
- 13 Hau Giang Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh Dis, HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
• Understand and analyze the requirements/stories clearly
• Implement features/fix bugs as assignments
• Focusing on implementing .NET Core, Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET Web API, ETL, Dapper, ElasticSearch …
• Follow the development process strictly
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience in software development using Microsoft Technologies
• Good knowledge of C# as well as .NET framework
• Database experience with at least one of the following: MySql, MS SQL Server, Oracle
• Has experience for Google Cloud Storage is an advantage
• Ability to learn fast other technologies to adapt with projects
• Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
• Technically confidence, flexibility and a strong team spirit
• Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies.
• Good English communication skills
• Good knowledge of C# as well as .NET framework
• Database experience with at least one of the following: MySql, MS SQL Server, Oracle
• Has experience for Google Cloud Storage is an advantage
• Ability to learn fast other technologies to adapt with projects
• Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
• Technically confidence, flexibility and a strong team spirit
• Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies.
• Good English communication skills
Tại Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI