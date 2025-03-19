Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc

1.Report to

Lead Structural Engineer

Project Engineering Manager

Project Construction Manager

2. Delegate Structural Engineer

3. Obligations – Rights Obligations:

Receive assigned tasks and responsible for the safety, quality, schedule and efficiency of lifting / load-out engineering to Project Engineering Manager and Construction Manager.

Directly complete lifting / load –out engineering and calculation.

Research and improve initiatives/innovations, construction/lifting/Load-out methods to ensure the safety and the efficiency.

Contribute ideas to Lead Structure Engineer/ Engineering Manager to complete assigned duties.

Implement TBE and procurements relating to structure, construction and lifting/ load out activities.

Responsible for completing his/her assigned tasks in accordance with requirements and safety conditions during work implementation.

Responsible for the violation of the company’s regulations.

Rights:

Have the right to refuse or stop implementing his/her own assigned tasks or other ones’ tasks if recognize risks or unsafe causes to labour accidents/ environments/ health; report to authority for resolve.

4. Other obligations : Implement shop drawings and MTO to serve construction activities or request of Project Engineering Manager.

5. Internal Relation: Relevant departments / workshops or project disciplines.

6.External Relation : Clients and other disciplines relating to assigned tasks.

Lifting/ Load-out Subcontractor.

Equipment/ Material vendors

7. Standards of performance : Standards of performance should be complied with the Performance Appraisal procedure of the Company or implemented as per the request of Project Manager or the Client.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Graduated with a Bachelor's degree/Engineering degree in: Civil Engineering, Offshore/Waterway/Transportation Engineering, Naval Architecture, Maritime Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering. Or other related majors with work experience in Lifting.

English proficiency of at least 650 TOEIC or equivalent.

At least01 experience year iin construction and structural calculation.

Computer Fluent in use Word, Excel, Outlook, Express, Auto CAD, SAP, SACS. ...

Training course - Site supervision skills

- ISO 9001

- Safety regulation

Requirements Have knowledge in structure, used cranes in the company, procedures and methods relating to the interface with other relevant teams in project.Have deep understanding of regulations and laws of the Company, the Corporation, the Group and the Vietnamese Government.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Income: Negotiable + other benefits according to Manpower Vietnam's general policy.

Participate in professional training courses related to Oil & Gas.

Insurance benefits as per regulations (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance).

12 annual leave days per 12 months.

