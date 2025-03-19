Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu:

- 65 Đường 30/4, Tp. Vũng Tàu, Bà Rịa

- Vũng Tàu, Thành phố Vũng Tàu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

1.Report to
Lead Structural Engineer
Project Engineering Manager
Project Construction Manager
2. Delegate Structural Engineer
3. Obligations – Rights Obligations:
Receive assigned tasks and responsible for the safety, quality, schedule and efficiency of lifting / load-out engineering to Project Engineering Manager and Construction Manager.
Directly complete lifting / load –out engineering and calculation.
Research and improve initiatives/innovations, construction/lifting/Load-out methods to ensure the safety and the efficiency.
Contribute ideas to Lead Structure Engineer/ Engineering Manager to complete assigned duties.
Implement TBE and procurements relating to structure, construction and lifting/ load out activities.
Responsible for completing his/her assigned tasks in accordance with requirements and safety conditions during work implementation.
Responsible for the violation of the company’s regulations.
Rights:
Have the right to refuse or stop implementing his/her own assigned tasks or other ones’ tasks if recognize risks or unsafe causes to labour accidents/ environments/ health; report to authority for resolve.
4. Other obligations : Implement shop drawings and MTO to serve construction activities or request of Project Engineering Manager.
5. Internal Relation: Relevant departments / workshops or project disciplines.
6.External Relation : Clients and other disciplines relating to assigned tasks.
Lifting/ Load-out Subcontractor.
Equipment/ Material vendors
7. Standards of performance : Standards of performance should be complied with the Performance Appraisal procedure of the Company or implemented as per the request of Project Manager or the Client.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated with a Bachelor's degree/Engineering degree in: Civil Engineering, Offshore/Waterway/Transportation Engineering, Naval Architecture, Maritime Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering. Or other related majors with work experience in Lifting.
English proficiency of at least 650 TOEIC or equivalent.
At least01 experience year iin construction and structural calculation.
Computer Fluent in use Word, Excel, Outlook, Express, Auto CAD, SAP, SACS. ...
Training course - Site supervision skills
- ISO 9001
- Safety regulation
Requirements Have knowledge in structure, used cranes in the company, procedures and methods relating to the interface with other relevant teams in project.Have deep understanding of regulations and laws of the Company, the Corporation, the Group and the Vietnamese Government.

Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: Negotiable + other benefits according to Manpower Vietnam's general policy.
Participate in professional training courses related to Oil & Gas.
Insurance benefits as per regulations (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance).
12 annual leave days per 12 months.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111A pasteur, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-20-30-trieu-vnd-tai-ba-ria-vung-tau-job338822
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ NGHĨA VŨNG TÀU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ NGHĨA VŨNG TÀU làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ NGHĨA VŨNG TÀU
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 16 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Tuyển Kinh doanh thiết bị/vật liệu xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Long An Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Long Hồ Chí Minh Lâm Đồng Lâm Đồng Trà Vinh Trà Vinh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Tây Ninh Bình Dương Bình Phước Bình Phước Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đào tạo dịch vụ Hoàng Nguyên
Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty TNHH Đào tạo dịch vụ Hoàng Nguyên làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Đào tạo dịch vụ Hoàng Nguyên
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Còn 75 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Bác sĩ da liễu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV EHOME
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV EHOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV EHOME
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐIỆN MÁY DUY TÂN
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐIỆN MÁY DUY TÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐIỆN MÁY DUY TÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần CNG Việt Nam làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần CNG Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Vard Vũng Tàu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Manpower Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm