Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại The One Digi Corp
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, Phường 9, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD
- Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and the Laravel framework.
- Design and implement APIs for communication between frontend and backend.
- Analyze requirements, build new features, and optimize existing features.
- Write clean code, maintainable code that adheres to best coding standards.
- Participate in the testing and debugging process of applications.
- Understand UI/UX design principles and have the ability to convert designs from Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD into code.
- Collaborate with other teams such as Business Analysts, Designers, and Testers to ensure product quality.
- Stay updated with new technologies and propose improvements to the current system.
Notes:
- Working hours: 8.00 - 5.30, Monday to Friday + Alternate Saturday
- Lunch hours: 12.00 - 1.30
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields from National/ Recognised University is preferred.
Tại The One Digi Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The One Digi Corp
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI