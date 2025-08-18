Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

The One Digi Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/08/2025
The One Digi Corp

Lập trình viên PHP

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại The One Digi Corp

Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, Phường 9, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

- Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and the Laravel framework.
- Design and implement APIs for communication between frontend and backend.
- Analyze requirements, build new features, and optimize existing features.
- Write clean code, maintainable code that adheres to best coding standards.
- Participate in the testing and debugging process of applications.
- Understand UI/UX design principles and have the ability to convert designs from Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD into code.
- Collaborate with other teams such as Business Analysts, Designers, and Testers to ensure product quality.
- Stay updated with new technologies and propose improvements to the current system.
Notes:
- Working hours: 8.00 - 5.30, Monday to Friday + Alternate Saturday
- Lunch hours: 12.00 - 1.30

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields from National/ Recognised University is preferred.
Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields from National/ Recognised University is preferred.

Tại The One Digi Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The One Digi Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

The One Digi Corp

The One Digi Corp

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

