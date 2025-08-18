Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

- Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and the Laravel framework.

- Design and implement APIs for communication between frontend and backend.

- Analyze requirements, build new features, and optimize existing features.

- Write clean code, maintainable code that adheres to best coding standards.

- Participate in the testing and debugging process of applications.

- Understand UI/UX design principles and have the ability to convert designs from Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD into code.

- Collaborate with other teams such as Business Analysts, Designers, and Testers to ensure product quality.

- Stay updated with new technologies and propose improvements to the current system.

Notes:

- Working hours: 8.00 - 5.30, Monday to Friday + Alternate Saturday

- Lunch hours: 12.00 - 1.30