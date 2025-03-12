Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 45 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu

Providetechnicalguidanceandmentorshiptoteammembers.

Drivetechnicaldecision-makingandarchitecturaldesign.

Stayup-to-datewiththelatestJavatechnologiesandindustrytrends.

Design,develop,andmaintainrobustandscalableJavaapplicationsusingSpringBoot.

Implement RESTfulAPIsto exposeservicesto frontend applications.

UtilizeKafka forevent-drivenarchitectureandmessagestreaming.

LeveragecontainerizationtechnologieslikeDocker forefficientdeployment.

Leadandmentorateamoftalentedengineers.

Assigntasks, reviewcode, and providefeedback.

Foster acollaborativeandinnovativeteamculture.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelinesto automate the build,test,and deployment processes.

CollaboratewithDevOpsteamsto ensuresmooth deployments.

Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

StrongproficiencyinJava17andSpringFramework.

Deep understandingofmicroservicesarchitectureandevent-drivendesign.

Experiencewith Kafkafor messagestreaming andevent-driven architectures, Sagaa=orchestration.

ProficiencyincontainerizationtechnologieslikeDockerandKubernetes.

Solidunderstandingof CI/CDpipelinesand tools(e.g., Jenkins,GitLabCI/CD).

Experiencewithrelationaldatabases(e.g.,PostgreSQL,MySQL)andNoSQLdatabases(e.g.,MongoDB).

Excellentproblem-solving and debugging skills.

Strongcommunicationandinterpersonalskills.

Atleast5years of consistentexperienceinJavadevelopmentand3yearsofteamleadershipexperience.

Experiencewithcloud platforms(AWS, GCP,Azure).

Knowledgeoftestingframeworks(e.g.,JUnit,TestNG).

Experiencewithsecurity bestpracticesandvulnerabilityscanning

English: Ability to read and understand documents in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Phỏng vấn ít nhất 2 vòng

Hình thức làm việc: Onsite tại Quận Phú Nhuận

Số lượng tuyển: 01 nhân viên

Mức lương cạnh tranh tùy vào năng lực và kinh nghiệm

Thời gian dự án: lâu dài

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin