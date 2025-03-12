Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu
Providetechnicalguidanceandmentorshiptoteammembers.
Drivetechnicaldecision-makingandarchitecturaldesign.
Stayup-to-datewiththelatestJavatechnologiesandindustrytrends.
Design,develop,andmaintainrobustandscalableJavaapplicationsusingSpringBoot.
Implement RESTfulAPIsto exposeservicesto frontend applications.
UtilizeKafka forevent-drivenarchitectureandmessagestreaming.
LeveragecontainerizationtechnologieslikeDocker forefficientdeployment.
Leadandmentorateamoftalentedengineers.
Assigntasks, reviewcode, and providefeedback.
Foster acollaborativeandinnovativeteamculture.
Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelinesto automate the build,test,and deployment processes.
CollaboratewithDevOpsteamsto ensuresmooth deployments.
Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Deep understandingofmicroservicesarchitectureandevent-drivendesign.
Experiencewith Kafkafor messagestreaming andevent-driven architectures, Sagaa=orchestration.
ProficiencyincontainerizationtechnologieslikeDockerandKubernetes.
Solidunderstandingof CI/CDpipelinesand tools(e.g., Jenkins,GitLabCI/CD).
Experiencewithrelationaldatabases(e.g.,PostgreSQL,MySQL)andNoSQLdatabases(e.g.,MongoDB).
Excellentproblem-solving and debugging skills.
Strongcommunicationandinterpersonalskills.
Atleast5years of consistentexperienceinJavadevelopmentand3yearsofteamleadershipexperience.
Experiencewithcloud platforms(AWS, GCP,Azure).
Knowledgeoftestingframeworks(e.g.,JUnit,TestNG).
Experiencewithsecurity bestpracticesandvulnerabilityscanning
English: Ability to read and understand documents in English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hình thức làm việc: Onsite tại Quận Phú Nhuận
Số lượng tuyển: 01 nhân viên
Mức lương cạnh tranh tùy vào năng lực và kinh nghiệm
Thời gian dự án: lâu dài
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI