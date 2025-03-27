Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu

- Think and plan about how to do those technical tasks

- Understand System specification (The specification is from Japan/HQ)

- Create part of system specifications in the future

- Review system specification

- Software implementation and review it

- Other task will be assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor

- At least 5 years years of PHP (Laravel) programming experience.

- Ability to use Laravel well to develop backend and management interfaces.

- English Intermediate level

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- You can work remotely or can come to office to work.

- Salary reviewed twice a year.

- Monthly party, and birthday gifts given to employees whose birthdays are that month.

- Female employee\'s gifts on March 8 and October 20.

- Allowances:

Lunch: 50,000 VND.

Gasoline, bus, parking fees.

Snacks, drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

