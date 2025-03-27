Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
17 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu

- Think and plan about how to do those technical tasks
- Understand System specification (The specification is from Japan/HQ)
- Create part of system specifications in the future
- Review system specification
- Software implementation and review it
- Other task will be assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor
- At least 5 years years of PHP (Laravel) programming experience.
- Ability to use Laravel well to develop backend and management interfaces.
- English Intermediate level

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- You can work remotely or can come to office to work.
- Salary reviewed twice a year.
- Monthly party, and birthday gifts given to employees whose birthdays are that month.
- Female employee\'s gifts on March 8 and October 20.
- Allowances:
Lunch: 50,000 VND.
Gasoline, bus, parking fees.
Snacks, drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

