Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1 - cầu giấy - hải châu, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

- Design, tailor, and sustain Salesforce applications utilizing Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and SOQL/SOSL.

- Develop and implement automated workflows, process builders, and flows to streamline business operations.

- Connect Salesforce with external platforms through REST/SOAP APIs, middleware, and third-party tools.

- Conduct unit testing, debugging, and performance enhancements for Salesforce-based applications.

- Work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, draft technical documentation, and deliver scalable solutions.

- Manage and optimize security settings, including roles, profiles, sharing configurations, and permission sets.

- Keep up with Salesforce updates and best practices to drive continuous enhancements.

- Identify and resolve technical challenges, data consistency issues, and system inefficiencies.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- A Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.

- At least 2 years of hands-on experience in Salesforce development, including Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Salesforce configurations.

- Solid understanding of the Salesforce Object Model, Data Security, and Sharing Rules.

- Proficiency in Salesforce integration using REST, SOAP, Platform Events, MuleSoft, and similar tools.

- Knowledge of CI/CD tools such as SFDX, Git, Copado, and Jenkins for Salesforce development.

- Salesforce Developer Certification (Platform Developer I or higher) is preferred.

- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies is a plus.



(Optional):

- Candidates with the following Salesforce certifications are preferred:

- Salesforce Administrator

- Salesforce Platform Developer I, II

- Salesforce Application Architect

- Salesforce JavaScript Developer I

- Salesforce Certified Administrator (SCA)

- Good English (from Toeic 800) or Japanese (from N4).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary : 25,000,000-40,000,000VND (Gross)

- Working time: Thứ 2 - Thứ 6: 8h00-17h00 (WFH once a week)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

