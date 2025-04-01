Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1

- cầu giấy

- hải châu, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

- Design, tailor, and sustain Salesforce applications utilizing Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and SOQL/SOSL.
- Develop and implement automated workflows, process builders, and flows to streamline business operations.
- Connect Salesforce with external platforms through REST/SOAP APIs, middleware, and third-party tools.
- Conduct unit testing, debugging, and performance enhancements for Salesforce-based applications.
- Work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, draft technical documentation, and deliver scalable solutions.
- Manage and optimize security settings, including roles, profiles, sharing configurations, and permission sets.
- Keep up with Salesforce updates and best practices to drive continuous enhancements.
- Identify and resolve technical challenges, data consistency issues, and system inefficiencies.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- A Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.
- At least 2 years of hands-on experience in Salesforce development, including Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Salesforce configurations.
- Solid understanding of the Salesforce Object Model, Data Security, and Sharing Rules.
- Proficiency in Salesforce integration using REST, SOAP, Platform Events, MuleSoft, and similar tools.
- Knowledge of CI/CD tools such as SFDX, Git, Copado, and Jenkins for Salesforce development.
- Salesforce Developer Certification (Platform Developer I or higher) is preferred.
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies is a plus.

(Optional):
- Candidates with the following Salesforce certifications are preferred:
- Salesforce Administrator
- Salesforce Platform Developer I, II
- Salesforce Application Architect
- Salesforce JavaScript Developer I
- Salesforce Certified Administrator (SCA)
- Good English (from Toeic 800) or Japanese (from N4).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary : 25,000,000-40,000,000VND (Gross)
- Working time: Thứ 2 - Thứ 6: 8h00-17h00 (WFH once a week)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

