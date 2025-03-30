Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Receive tasks from the project Scrum Masters.

Participate in requirements analysis

Clarify questions with customers

Develop new features and enhancements for both frontend and backend sites.

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using technical programming languages

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Involve in team’s discussion to find solutions for new requirement