Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Receive tasks from the project Scrum Masters.
Participate in requirements analysis
Clarify questions with customers
Develop new features and enhancements for both frontend and backend sites.
Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
Write clean, scalable code using technical programming languages
Test and deploy applications and systems
Revise, update, refactor and debug code
Improve existing software
Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Involve in team’s discussion to find solutions for new requirement
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Sports clubs such as football, and badminton.
Annual team building, Happy Hour.
Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA
