Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Techcombank
- Hà Nội: Số 6 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,500 USD
Job Purpose
• To identify economic segments/sub segments and responsible for customer knowledge management.
• To develop and manage customer value propositions for each targeted segments/sub-segment; participate with solution development; channel management and other related functions to ensure the designed offerings providing products, services fit with CVPs and customer needs.
• To participate with Strategy team to propose the targeted business model including Sales and Service model for Economic Segment and participate with sale and service model/standard design team to ensure the offerings can be delivered to targeted customers based on CVP
Key Accountabilities
1. Segmentation
• Identify economic segments and sub-segments
• Customer Knowledge management, including customer behavior/needs and periodically update customer knowledge through cooperating with related functions to collect, analyze customers information
• Identify group of customer knowledge to manage and give requirement to related units to collect and analyze
• Participate with Strategy team to propose the targeted business model including Sales and Service model for Economic Segment
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Techcombank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Techcombank
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
