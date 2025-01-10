Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,500 USD

Job Purpose

• To identify economic segments/sub segments and responsible for customer knowledge management.

• To develop and manage customer value propositions for each targeted segments/sub-segment; participate with solution development; channel management and other related functions to ensure the designed offerings providing products, services fit with CVPs and customer needs.

• To participate with Strategy team to propose the targeted business model including Sales and Service model for Economic Segment and participate with sale and service model/standard design team to ensure the offerings can be delivered to targeted customers based on CVP

Key Accountabilities

1. Segmentation

• Identify economic segments and sub-segments

• Customer Knowledge management, including customer behavior/needs and periodically update customer knowledge through cooperating with related functions to collect, analyze customers information

• Identify group of customer knowledge to manage and give requirement to related units to collect and analyze

• Participate with Strategy team to propose the targeted business model including Sales and Service model for Economic Segment