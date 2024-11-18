Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 08,, Phú Nhuận

FABRIC

Work with the fabric mill to identify and develop fabrics that meet brand requirements.

Have comprehensive technical knowledge of yarn spinning and processing, weaving and knitting processes, fabric dyeing, printing, and finishing.

Provide a summary of physical testing reports' effects on fabric performance.

Negotiate fabric costs with the mill.

Source new fabric mills to ensure increasing demands.

Arrange sample yards in development.

Ensure quality control of all fabric productions.

TRIM

Understanding the merchandising process, and control each process to be completed on time.

Trims handling with overseas suppliers and in Vietnam

Dealingcommunicating with overseas buyer on regular basis, and being able to tactfully manage and nurture relationships with buyer.

Communicate with internal and factory teams, Overseas Offices, and Customers.

Submit payment on the ERP system

Do the summary report to the management board

Education: College/ University Degree. - At least 01 year experience in merchandiser position

Good knowledge in Microsoft Office.

Need to negotiating skills and proper follow-up

Be fluent in spoken and written English.

Need to have FOB costing knowledge and able to do IT

Ability to work individually and in group.

Be able to work well under high pressure and towards tight deadlines.

Hard working and responsibility.

The 13th salary

Yearly bonus based on performance

Social insurance, health insurance, un-employment insurance

Yearly salary review

