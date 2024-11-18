Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING

Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING

Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 08,, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

FABRIC
Work with the fabric mill to identify and develop fabrics that meet brand requirements.
Have comprehensive technical knowledge of yarn spinning and processing, weaving and knitting processes, fabric dyeing, printing, and finishing.
Provide a summary of physical testing reports' effects on fabric performance.
Negotiate fabric costs with the mill.
Source new fabric mills to ensure increasing demands.
Arrange sample yards in development.
Ensure quality control of all fabric productions.
TRIM
Understanding the merchandising process, and control each process to be completed on time.
Trims handling with overseas suppliers and in Vietnam
Dealingcommunicating with overseas buyer on regular basis, and being able to tactfully manage and nurture relationships with buyer.
Communicate with internal and factory teams, Overseas Offices, and Customers.
Submit payment on the ERP system
Do the summary report to the management board

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: College/ University Degree. - At least 01 year experience in merchandiser position
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office.
Need to negotiating skills and proper follow-up
Be fluent in spoken and written English.
Need to have FOB costing knowledge and able to do IT
Ability to work individually and in group.
Be able to work well under high pressure and towards tight deadlines.
Hard working and responsibility.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The 13th salary
Yearly bonus based on performance
Social insurance, health insurance, un-employment insurance
Yearly salary review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAMYANG SOURCING

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 01 tòa nhà Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 08, quận Phú Nhuận, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

