Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. is looking for qualified, talented, and dynamic candidates for the full-time position of SENIOR C&S ENGINEER to be stationed in the Hanoi Office.

A. JOB DESCRIPTION

The senior C&S Engineer is responsible for providing technical expertise in the design, analysis, and implementation of civil and structural engineering works. The role involves project coordination, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality engineering solutions.

Key responsibilities include:

1. Civil & Structural Design and Analysis:

• Develop the design and analaysis of structural elements, including foundations, beams, columns, slabs, and retaining walls;

• Perform calculations and simulations using software such as ETABS, SAP2000, STAAD.Pro, or equivalent;

• Prepare and review engineering drawings, specifications, and reports;

• Ensure design comply with relevant local and international codes, including Eurocode, BS, ACI, and ASCE.

2. Project Coordination & Execution:

• Collaborate with architects, MEP engineers, and sub-consultants (if any) to ensure seamless integration of structural designs;

• Support project teams in managing construction activities, including site supervision and inspections;

• Participate in technical meetings with clients, consultants, and project stakeholders.

3. Compliance & Quality Control:

• Identify design issues and recommend solutions to improve structural performance and safety;

• Ensure all engineering deliverables meet regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

4. Documentation & Reporting:

• Prepare technical reports, specifications, and tender documents;

• Maintain proper documentation of project progress, design changes, and approvals.

5. Continuous Learning & Development:

• Keep updated on emerging trends, technologies, and regulations in civil and structural engineering;

• Participate in training sessions, workshops, and technical discussions to enhance professional knowledge.

• Education:

o Engineering Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering;

o Practicing License - Class I in Civil & Structural Engineering Design is a MUST.

• Experience: Minimum 07 years of experience in Civil & Structural Engineering Design

• Technical Competencies:

o Proficiency in structural analysis and design software;

o Working knowledge of BIM (Revit, Navisworks) and CAD software (AutoCAD, Civil 3D);

o Familiarity with structural materials such as concrete, steel, and composite structures.

• Soft Skills:

o Strong problem-solving and analytical skills;

o Effective communication and teamwork abilities;

o Detail-oriented with strong project management skills.

*Salary would be commensurate with the successful candidate\'s relevant qualifications and experience.

*Application in ENGLISH is COMPULSORY

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

