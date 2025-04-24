Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Tại Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. is looking for qualified, talented, and dynamic candidates for the full-time position of SENIOR C&S ENGINEER to be stationed in the Hanoi Office.
A. JOB DESCRIPTION
The senior C&S Engineer is responsible for providing technical expertise in the design, analysis, and implementation of civil and structural engineering works. The role involves project coordination, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality engineering solutions.
Key responsibilities include:
1. Civil & Structural Design and Analysis:
• Develop the design and analaysis of structural elements, including foundations, beams, columns, slabs, and retaining walls;
• Perform calculations and simulations using software such as ETABS, SAP2000, STAAD.Pro, or equivalent;
• Prepare and review engineering drawings, specifications, and reports;
• Ensure design comply with relevant local and international codes, including Eurocode, BS, ACI, and ASCE.
2. Project Coordination & Execution:
• Collaborate with architects, MEP engineers, and sub-consultants (if any) to ensure seamless integration of structural designs;
• Support project teams in managing construction activities, including site supervision and inspections;
• Participate in technical meetings with clients, consultants, and project stakeholders.
3. Compliance & Quality Control:
• Identify design issues and recommend solutions to improve structural performance and safety;
• Ensure all engineering deliverables meet regulatory requirements and industry best practices.
4. Documentation & Reporting:
• Prepare technical reports, specifications, and tender documents;
• Maintain proper documentation of project progress, design changes, and approvals.
5. Continuous Learning & Development:
• Keep updated on emerging trends, technologies, and regulations in civil and structural engineering;
• Participate in training sessions, workshops, and technical discussions to enhance professional knowledge.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education:
o Engineering Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering;
o Practicing License - Class I in Civil & Structural Engineering Design is a MUST.
• Experience: Minimum 07 years of experience in Civil & Structural Engineering Design
• Technical Competencies:
o Proficiency in structural analysis and design software;
o Working knowledge of BIM (Revit, Navisworks) and CAD software (AutoCAD, Civil 3D);
o Familiarity with structural materials such as concrete, steel, and composite structures.
• Soft Skills:
o Strong problem-solving and analytical skills;
o Effective communication and teamwork abilities;
o Detail-oriented with strong project management skills.
*Salary would be commensurate with the successful candidate\'s relevant qualifications and experience.
*Application in ENGLISH is COMPULSORY

Tại Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No.2A-4A Ton Duc Thang Street District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-hang-hoa-merchandiser-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ha-noi-job352963
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đồng Nai Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Hạn nộp: 08/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Hạn nộp: 05/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đồng Nai Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Hạn nộp: 08/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Hạn nộp: 05/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất