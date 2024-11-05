Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Grooo International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 36 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Grooo International
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty cổ phần Grooo International

Mức lương
24 - 36 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 24 - 36 Triệu

We are looking for a skilled Mobile Developer who will join the IT Development Team:
- Join develop for Core Securities System.
- Develop and implement mobile applications using the Flutter framework.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.
- Optimize app performance and ensure compatibility across various devices.
- Stay updated on Flutter and mobile development trends.
- Build reusable components and libraries.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues to maintain app stability.

Với Mức Lương 24 - 36 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Have more than 3 years of experience in a similar position
- Strong expertise in mobile app architecture.
- Proficiency in Dart programming language and Flutter framework.
- Solid understanding of Riverpod, BloC.
- Knowledge of mobile application design patterns and architectures.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and WebSocket.
- Good understanding of Git and version control.
- Familiar with Unit Test.
- Have creative thinking, dynamic, and responsible for work.
- Have experience working with charting libraries.
- Having knowledge of securities is 1 advantage.
- Having knowledge of native mobile ( IOS ) development is advantageous

Tại Công ty cổ phần Grooo International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Attractive salary and benefits
-13th month salary bonus
-12 days annual leave, sick days leave per year
-Social Insurance and health insurance according to Government regulation
-Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)
-Salary review one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
-Sport club: running club, ping-pong club, soccer club...
-Truly opening spirit. Everyone is be respected, you have the freedom to pursue and achieve your goals
-Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Grooo International

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2 Tòa nhà N09B2 Khu đô thị mới Dịch Vọng (Đường Thành Thái), Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

