Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Grooo International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 36 Triệu

We are looking for a skilled Mobile Developer who will join the IT Development Team:

- Join develop for Core Securities System.

- Develop and implement mobile applications using the Flutter framework.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.

- Optimize app performance and ensure compatibility across various devices.

- Stay updated on Flutter and mobile development trends.

- Build reusable components and libraries.

- Troubleshoot and debug issues to maintain app stability.

-Have more than 3 years of experience in a similar position

- Strong expertise in mobile app architecture.

- Proficiency in Dart programming language and Flutter framework.

- Solid understanding of Riverpod, BloC.

- Knowledge of mobile application design patterns and architectures.

- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and WebSocket.

- Good understanding of Git and version control.

- Familiar with Unit Test.

- Have creative thinking, dynamic, and responsible for work.

- Have experience working with charting libraries.

- Having knowledge of securities is 1 advantage.

- Having knowledge of native mobile ( IOS ) development is advantageous

-Attractive salary and benefits

-13th month salary bonus

-12 days annual leave, sick days leave per year

-Social Insurance and health insurance according to Government regulation

-Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)

-Salary review one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

-Sport club: running club, ping-pong club, soccer club...

-Truly opening spirit. Everyone is be respected, you have the freedom to pursue and achieve your goals

-Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law

