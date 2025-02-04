Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 258 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
• Develop, establish, and maintain domestic and international relationships to drive market growth and increase revenue.
• Build connections with international organizations specializing in international transportation, logistics, customs clearance, and industry associations, both domestically and internationally.
• Collaborate with various departments to create genuine value, build relationships, and drive effective business operations.
• Develop marketing initiatives through domestic and international organizations, online/offline workshops, exhibitions, and trade shows.
• Possess the ability to write concise and impactful business correspondence and have a good understanding of domestic tax laws.
• Negotiate international freight rates, prepare quotations, and provide information to other departments to facilitate the next steps.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Demonstrated portfolio of TP trade business
• Proficient in English; knowledge of Mandarin Chinese is an advantage.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
