Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 258 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Develop, establish, and maintain domestic and international relationships to drive market growth and increase revenue.
• Build connections with international organizations specializing in international transportation, logistics, customs clearance, and industry associations, both domestically and internationally.
• Collaborate with various departments to create genuine value, build relationships, and drive effective business operations.
• Develop marketing initiatives through domestic and international organizations, online/offline workshops, exhibitions, and trade shows.
• Possess the ability to write concise and impactful business correspondence and have a good understanding of domestic tax laws.
• Negotiate international freight rates, prepare quotations, and provide information to other departments to facilitate the next steps.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• experiences in oversea sales including US TRADE

• Demonstrated portfolio of TP trade business
• Proficient in English; knowledge of Mandarin Chinese is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The 6th Floor, Golden Building, Sunwah Pearl, No. 90 Nguyen Huu Canh street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

