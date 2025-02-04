Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CCT WORLDWIDE (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Develop, establish, and maintain domestic and international relationships to drive market growth and increase revenue.

• Build connections with international organizations specializing in international transportation, logistics, customs clearance, and industry associations, both domestically and internationally.

• Collaborate with various departments to create genuine value, build relationships, and drive effective business operations.

• Develop marketing initiatives through domestic and international organizations, online/offline workshops, exhibitions, and trade shows.

• Possess the ability to write concise and impactful business correspondence and have a good understanding of domestic tax laws.

• Negotiate international freight rates, prepare quotations, and provide information to other departments to facilitate the next steps.