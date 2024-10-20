Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/11/2024
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tiền Giang: thôn Đông Hòa, xã Song Thuận, Châu Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To learn about our first-grade and processing capabilities, in addition to becoming familiar with our vast portfolio products. You will spend time training with various departments to learn about and support our export operations. After the onboarding period, you will support the sales team manage the day-to-day operations of key-accounts, and will also be given the opportunity to find new customers within a defined territory/channel; Travel overseas to participate in international exhibitions; visit prospects and customers; and maintain existing customer relationships; Present new products, their benefits and applications to meet customers’ demands; Reply to customers’ inquiries via emails, face to face meetings, virtual meetings and phone calls; Offer products to customers based on their requirements; Negotiate contracts and pricing agreements while ensuring profitability. Follow up with the transaction until products are delivered, received, and paid; Once receive customers’ complaints, convey to Quality Management Department and co-ordinate to reply and solve the complaints; Be a coordinator and translator between customers and factory; Guide and arrange factory tours and audits for customers; In coordination with marketing staff, prepare and attend exhibitions (if any) and trade shows; Participate in weekly sales meetings to review and discuss challenges and achievements during the week; Proactively provide comments and feedback to improve workflow and communication among colleagues and departments.
To learn about our first-grade and processing capabilities, in addition to becoming familiar with our vast portfolio products. You will spend time training with various departments to learn about and support our export operations. After the onboarding period, you will support the sales team manage the day-to-day operations of key-accounts, and will also be given the opportunity to find new customers within a defined territory/channel;
Travel overseas to participate in international exhibitions; visit prospects and customers; and maintain existing customer relationships;
Present new products, their benefits and applications to meet customers’ demands;
Reply to customers’ inquiries via emails, face to face meetings, virtual meetings and phone calls;
Offer products to customers based on their requirements;
Negotiate contracts and pricing agreements while ensuring profitability.
Follow up with the transaction until products are delivered, received, and paid;
Once receive customers’ complaints, convey to Quality Management Department and co-ordinate to reply and solve the complaints;
Be a coordinator and translator between customers and factory;
Guide and arrange factory tours and audits for customers;
In coordination with marketing staff, prepare and attend exhibitions (if any) and trade shows;
Participate in weekly sales meetings to review and discuss challenges and achievements during the week;
Proactively provide comments and feedback to improve workflow and communication among colleagues and departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in foreign trade, marketing, or economics; Good verbal and written communications skills in English (study abroad is preferred) (Ielts > 6.5); Chinese or Japanese language is preferable; Work experience in sales B2B in Food Industry (advantage); Good communication and negotiation skills; Available for traveling as necessary; Excellent presentation skills and competent in using Microsoft Office tools to create professional reports and presentations; Work efficiently and effectively as an individual and in teams. Apply with English CV
University degree in foreign trade, marketing, or economics;
Good verbal and written communications skills in English (study abroad is preferred) (Ielts > 6.5);
Chinese or Japanese language is preferable;
Work experience in sales B2B in Food Industry (advantage);
Good communication and negotiation skills;
Available for traveling as necessary;
Excellent presentation skills and competent in using Microsoft Office tools to create professional reports and presentations;
Work efficiently and effectively as an individual and in teams.
Apply with English CV

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, all benefits followed Vietnamese labor law, plus 13th-month salary, bonus; Meal Annual health check-up; Company trip at least once per year; Gaining clear view of your career path and attractive salary; Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses; Having chance to work for worldwide customers and partners; Having a company car to pick up from Ho Chi Minh;
Competitive salary, all benefits followed Vietnamese labor law, plus 13th-month salary, bonus;
Meal
Annual health check-up;
Company trip at least once per year;
Gaining clear view of your career path and attractive salary;
Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses;
Having chance to work for worldwide customers and partners;
Having a company car to pick up from Ho Chi Minh;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Quốc lộ 30, Phường 11, Thành phố Cao Lãnh, Tỉnh Đồng Tháp, Việt Nam

