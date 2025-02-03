Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1000 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1000 Triệu

Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
300 - 1000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd floor, Viconship Saigon buiding, 8 Doan Van Bo street, 9 ward, district 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 300 - 1000 Triệu

- Responsible for securing new customers who need logistics service (Vietnam forwarders,Oversea agents,oversea customers).
- Maintaining and developing existing accounts.
- Planning customer approach, consulting, provide solutions related to forwarding, transportation, e xport goods, logistics services attached to customers.
- Support Customer Service and work closely with Operations and Documentation on the execution of customer service contracts.
- Ability to set sales target, executing sales plans and achieves the target.
- Assimilate market information and take part in the overall business development through weekly / monthly sales meetings.
- Report to manager or upper level when required.
Working Location: 2nd floor ,Viconship Saigon buiding , 8 Đoàn Văn Bơ st, 9 ward, district 4.
Working Location:

Với Mức Lương 300 - 1000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University or college graduate (major in Foreign Trade, Economics, Maritime or Transportation, Marketing & Foreign Language is preferable).
- Self-motivated -hard working- respectful - honest and trust worthy.

Tại Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd

Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 2nd floor, Viconship Saigon buiding, 8 Đoàn Văn Bơ st, 9 ward, district 4

