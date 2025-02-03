Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1000 Triệu

- Responsible for securing new customers who need logistics service (Vietnam forwarders,Oversea agents,oversea customers).

- Maintaining and developing existing accounts.

- Planning customer approach, consulting, provide solutions related to forwarding, transportation, e xport goods, logistics services attached to customers.

- Support Customer Service and work closely with Operations and Documentation on the execution of customer service contracts.

- Ability to set sales target, executing sales plans and achieves the target.

- Assimilate market information and take part in the overall business development through weekly / monthly sales meetings.

- Report to manager or upper level when required.

Working Location: 2nd floor ,Viconship Saigon buiding , 8 Đoàn Văn Bơ st, 9 ward, district 4.

Working Location: