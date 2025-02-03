Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Cil Asia Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd floor, Viconship Saigon buiding, 8 Doan Van Bo street, 9 ward, district 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 300 - 1000 Triệu
- Responsible for securing new customers who need logistics service (Vietnam forwarders,Oversea agents,oversea customers).
- Maintaining and developing existing accounts.
- Planning customer approach, consulting, provide solutions related to forwarding, transportation, e xport goods, logistics services attached to customers.
- Support Customer Service and work closely with Operations and Documentation on the execution of customer service contracts.
- Ability to set sales target, executing sales plans and achieves the target.
- Assimilate market information and take part in the overall business development through weekly / monthly sales meetings.
- Report to manager or upper level when required.
- Self-motivated -hard working- respectful - honest and trust worthy.
