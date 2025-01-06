Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
- Hải Phòng: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, Xã Lê Lợi, huyện An Dương, tp Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD
NOTE:The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
• Set up & follow recruitment plan of yearly/monthly
• Proactive sourcing potential talent candidate
• Analyze and conduct periodical reports relate human resoure management: KPI, labor cost, effective sourcing channel...etc.
• Manage employer branding: build up attractive program, control job advertisements via social media and other recruitment agency.
• Build & manage policy for employees
• Manage employees’ performance
• Other tasks assigned by Manager
Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
under 30 years old.
• Bachelor's degree in Economics/ Finance/ HR or related field.
• Fluent in English & MS Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Be proactive, detailed oriented, Logical thinking and communication skills
Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
