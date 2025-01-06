Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Nhân viên hành chính

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, Xã Lê Lợi, huyện An Dương, tp Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

NOTE:The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
• Set up & follow recruitment plan of yearly/monthly
• Proactive sourcing potential talent candidate
• Analyze and conduct periodical reports relate human resoure management: KPI, labor cost, effective sourcing channel...etc.
• Manage employer branding: build up attractive program, control job advertisements via social media and other recruitment agency.
• Build & manage policy for employees
• Manage employees’ performance
• Other tasks assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Candidates under 30 years old.
under 30 years old.
• Bachelor's degree in Economics/ Finance/ HR or related field.
• Fluent in English & MS Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Be proactive, detailed oriented, Logical thinking and communication skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-hanh-chinh-thu-nhap-400-800-thang-tai-hai-phong-job290538
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hải Phòng Hải Dương Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Nam Định Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 650 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM VIETTECH
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM VIETTECH làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM VIETTECH
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ ÔTÔ AN THÁI
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ ÔTÔ AN THÁI làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ ÔTÔ AN THÁI
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Thái Bình Hưng Yên Hải Phòng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hải Dương Hải Phòng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Hải Phòng Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH Z15 MIRACLE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Truyền thông CÔNG TY TNHH Z15 MIRACLE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH Z15 MIRACLE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techno Quartz Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ phần sơn Nishu - Chi nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Sankyu (Việt Nam) tại Hải Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hải Phòng Hải Dương Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Entertainment Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG GREENITY NAM ĐỊNH
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Nam Định Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 650 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐỒ CHƠI THÔNG MINH SUN VIGOR VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm