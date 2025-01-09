Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên hành chính Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Nhân viên hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô I, 4, Khu công nghiệp Tràng Duệ, Xã Hồng Phong, Huyện An Dương, TP Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

HR Tasks:
- Handle routine labor relations and human resource inquiries related to policies, procedures, and bargaining agreements.
- Serve as the initial contact and liaison for intake and assessment of employee complaints.
- Conduct initial interviews/meeting and gathers information for employee relations matters such as harassment allegations, work complaints, or other concerns; informs appropriate HR staff when additional investigation is required.
- Conduct surveys, interviews/meeting, and other research related to human resource policies, compensation, and other labor negotiations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University, with related majors
- Have experience in HR field is an advantage
- Good understanding of MS-office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- A negotiator with dynamic, capable, and positive characteristics
- Ability to work under high pressure and build up good internal and external relationships
- Good at English or Korean

Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô I4, KCN Tràng Duệ, Xã Hồng Phong, Huyện An Dương, TP Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

