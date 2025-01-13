Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Lot F4

- 1 / Lot F4

- 2, Road 13, Thuan Dao Industrial Park Expansion Phase, Long Dinh Commune, Can Duoc

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

JOB OBJECTIVE:
The Production Scheduler is responsible for the precise planning and control of production orders. The goal is to optimally align production with customer orders and avoid overproduction.
MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Create and monitor detailed production plans for the machines based on the Master planning that’s agreed with the customer.
• Analyze customer orders and adjust production orders according to demand.
• Provide production orders and record their respective status.
• Collaborate with production staff to ensure production goals are met.
• Monitor inventory levels of raw materials and finished products to ensure continuous production.
• Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce waste.
• Prepare reports and analyses on production performance and efficiency.
Benefit:
Shuttle will be provided daily from HCM – Quickpack - HCM
• Other benefits according to the company's regulations and the Labor Law.
• Yearly Bonus based on the financial performance of the company

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd

Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot F4-1 / Lot F4-2, Road 13, Thuan Dao Industrial Park Expansion Phase, Long Dinh Commune, Can Duoc District, Long an Province, Vietnam

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất