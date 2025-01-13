Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd
- Long An: Lot F4
- 1 / Lot F4
- 2, Road 13, Thuan Dao Industrial Park Expansion Phase, Long Dinh Commune, Can Duoc
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
JOB OBJECTIVE:
The Production Scheduler is responsible for the precise planning and control of production orders. The goal is to optimally align production with customer orders and avoid overproduction.
MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Create and monitor detailed production plans for the machines based on the Master planning that’s agreed with the customer.
• Analyze customer orders and adjust production orders according to demand.
• Provide production orders and record their respective status.
• Collaborate with production staff to ensure production goals are met.
• Monitor inventory levels of raw materials and finished products to ensure continuous production.
• Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce waste.
• Prepare reports and analyses on production performance and efficiency.
Benefit:
Shuttle will be provided daily from HCM – Quickpack - HCM
• Other benefits according to the company's regulations and the Labor Law.
• Yearly Bonus based on the financial performance of the company
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI