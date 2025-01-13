Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Quickpack Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

JOB OBJECTIVE:

The Production Scheduler is responsible for the precise planning and control of production orders. The goal is to optimally align production with customer orders and avoid overproduction.

MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Create and monitor detailed production plans for the machines based on the Master planning that’s agreed with the customer.

• Analyze customer orders and adjust production orders according to demand.

• Provide production orders and record their respective status.

• Collaborate with production staff to ensure production goals are met.

• Monitor inventory levels of raw materials and finished products to ensure continuous production.

• Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce waste.

• Prepare reports and analyses on production performance and efficiency.

Benefit:

Shuttle will be provided daily from HCM – Quickpack - HCM

• Other benefits according to the company's regulations and the Labor Law.

• Yearly Bonus based on the financial performance of the company