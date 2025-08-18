Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

Planner Executive is responsible for planning and coordinating production and material schedules based on order capacity and priorities. This role ensures efficient and flexible production operations by monitoring real-time progress, managing in-process inventories, workforce, and promptly responding to arising issues in production.

JOB FUNCTION

1. Production planning based on order demands and production capacity

2. Material planning aligned with production schedule

3. Monitoring production progress, reporting and analysis

4. Inventory control during production process

5. Coordination and adjustment of production schedules

6. Workforce supervision and coordination

7. Handling production issues and maintaining standards

JOB DESCRIPTION

- Prepare detailed production plans according to customer orders and machine capacity

- Monitor weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly production progress; update reports and actual performance