Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanoia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/09/2025
Hanoia

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Hanoia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
Planner Executive is responsible for planning and coordinating production and material schedules based on order capacity and priorities. This role ensures efficient and flexible production operations by monitoring real-time progress, managing in-process inventories, workforce, and promptly responding to arising issues in production.
JOB FUNCTION
1. Production planning based on order demands and production capacity
2. Material planning aligned with production schedule
3. Monitoring production progress, reporting and analysis
4. Inventory control during production process
5. Coordination and adjustment of production schedules
6. Workforce supervision and coordination
7. Handling production issues and maintaining standards
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Prepare detailed production plans according to customer orders and machine capacity
- Monitor weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly production progress; update reports and actual performance

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanoia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanoia

Hanoia

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Địa chỉ xưởng sản xuất tại Hà Nội: Cụm CN Ninh Sở, xã Ninh Sở, Huyện Thường Tín, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

