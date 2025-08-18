Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Hanoia
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY
Planner Executive is responsible for planning and coordinating production and material schedules based on order capacity and priorities. This role ensures efficient and flexible production operations by monitoring real-time progress, managing in-process inventories, workforce, and promptly responding to arising issues in production.
JOB FUNCTION
1. Production planning based on order demands and production capacity
2. Material planning aligned with production schedule
3. Monitoring production progress, reporting and analysis
4. Inventory control during production process
5. Coordination and adjustment of production schedules
6. Workforce supervision and coordination
7. Handling production issues and maintaining standards
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Prepare detailed production plans according to customer orders and machine capacity
- Monitor weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly production progress; update reports and actual performance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hanoia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoia
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI